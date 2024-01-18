Rafael Nadal Breaks the Internet With Witty Reply to US Open’s ‘Good Times’ Caption on Roger Federer Reunion Post, Fans Demand ‘Fedal’ Exhibition Match

Apr 2, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) shakes hands with Rafael Nadal of Spain (R) after their match in the men’s singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Federer won 6-3, 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal is enjoying his time off not playing the Australian Open 2024. On Wednesday, Nadal took to Instagram and Facebook and posted about Roger Federer making a special visit to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor. While most ‘Fedal’ fans went berserk with their reunion, the US Open page reposted Nadal’s post with the caption, ‘Remembering the good times’, which summed up the emotions of most followers.

To that, Rafael Nadal responded ‘Enjoying the good times!’ with a wink emoticon. It gave the US Open good traction as Nadal’s reply went viral to a post which could well become amongst the most liked and commented sports posts in 2024 on social media. Interestingly, this is the first time Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer met in person, with the previous instance being at Federer’s emotional farewell at the Laver Cup 2022.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has broken the internet with this post. This has made many fans demand an exhibition match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. It could become a reality in the future once Nadal calls it a day from professional tennis as well. Many have predicted that the tickets of such a match would get sold out within minutes at any price at any venue they choose.

However, Rafael Nadal is believed to be back in action in the next 3-4 weeks if multiple Spanish media reports are to be believed. This could potentially mean either at the Doha Open, Indian Wells Masters or the Acapulco Open in Mexico. It also indicates that Rafael Nadal would be fit in time to play at the Netflix Slam in a much-awaited matchup with Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas on March 3, 2024.

Nadal suffered from a muscle tear at the Brisbane International 2024 tournament just 3 matches into his comeback, which made him skip the Australian Open 2024. Although the Spaniard officially claimed after the injury that he returned home to get himself treated and expects to get back to playing full-fledged in the next 3 months.

Has Rafael Nadal timed the Roger Federer post perfectly?

Rafael Nadal has put up a post with Roger Federer just two days after announcing his partnership with the Saudi Tennis Federation. Nadal’s decision has come under immense scrutiny, as the Spaniard has been accused of being money-hungry and bowing down to an authoritative, tyrant-like regime in the controversial Middle Eastern country. So the timing of this post is extremely interesting and is set to calm down many ardent supporters who might be unhappy with Rafael Nadal.

It is also believed that Rafael Nadal agreed to this deal with the Saudi Arabian government as an opportunity to eventually set up another Middle Eastern branch of the Rafa Nadal Academy, making it the perfect futuristic, retirement plan for the Spaniard. With Federer coming to the academy around the same time as this decision, it gets exceptional mileage on social media due to the positive image of the Swiss maestro. This is besides the fact that Roger Federer himself sent two of his children last year to train at Rafael Nadal’s academy.

It is worth noting that Rafael Nadal has nearly 21 million followers on Instagram, 14 million followers on Facebook and 15.6 million followers on Twitter, making him the most famous tennis player in the world on social media.