Paula Badosa Has Hilarious Request for Cincinnati Open Organisers Regarding Boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa shared an adorable moment from the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday after winning her Round of 64 win over Peyton Stearns. The Spanish player revealed how she could hear her boyfriend’s game while playing and struggled to focus on her game.

While Badosa was playing at the grandstand last night, boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas was in action at the center court. The Spaniard revealed how she reacted when she heard that he had lost his first set and had a difficult time focusing on her game, with her boyfriend playing in the next court at the same time.

“Look, it’s not easy to play on the grandstand and hearing his result all the time like there was a few times I was like, shit he lost the set. Paula, focus. Focus on your match because I continue hearing him. But yeah, it’s not easy playing at the same time. So next time guys put me a different time.”

“He lost the set.” @paulabadosa could hear Tsitsipas’ match while she was playing hers. #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/r1UwOS8A3y — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 14, 2024

After battling with injuries for quite some time, Badosa has been able to regain momentum and gain form. Ever since the ATP Masters Rome event, Badosa has only lost 5 games while winning 17 of them.

When asked about her revival and recovery journey, Badosa replied, “Look at the beginning of the year, what I missed the most was my consistency, trying to play long rallies, I think that’s my biggest trait and I missed that. Basically I wasn’t the same. So I had to start to get fit again, start to look like an athlete because I lost that.”

Badosa looks in a much better physical and mental space now. Her game has started showing signs of the days when she was ranked world number 2 and is returning to how it used to be before her injury. Badosa and Tsitsipas are also going to be a part of the US Open fan week event – the US Open mixed madness.

The two will be participating as a mixed doubles team, with Ben Shelton & Coco Gauff, Nick Kyrgios & Naomi Osaka, and Taylor Fritz & Aryna Sabalenka forming the other three teams participating in the event. It is expected to be one of the most anticipated and watched matches of the fan week because of the star-studded participation.