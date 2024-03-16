Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro Matches at Indian Wells 2024 Attract Controversy, Fans Angrily Blame Tournament Organisers and WTA Tour

The semi-final of the Indian Wells 2024 delivered a blockbuster encounter as Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari went head-to-head. However, many fans were left frustrated by the lack of proper coverage given to the match. Also, during the Emma Navarro vs Maria Sakkari quarter-final match, there were many empty seats in the stadium. There was similar discontent amongst the fans towards the WTA during the WTA finals in Cancun as well.

Advertisement

While the two American players were competing at the quarter-final stage, tennis fans expected better coverage and generally, more importance given to those two matches. However, along with rain delays and abrupt camera changes, fans could not enjoy the match properly. Despite being considered as one of the biggest tournaments on the tennis calendar, the Indian Wells media team has upset the fans.

A renowned tennis fan named Pavvy G twitted about the same on his social media account. The tweet suggested that the social media page of BNP Paribas failed to show the match points during the women’s semi-final. The fan also added that the tournament has shown the match points in every other game, however, they failed to do it for the Gauff vs Sakkari match.

Advertisement

The tweet ended with Pavvy G, asking for an equal playing field for everyone. Many tennis fans agreed with this opinion and shared their thoughts on the situation as well.

“So BNP Paribas have shown match points of almost every big match. Last night Maria Sakkari beat Coco Gauff in one of the most thrilling matches of the tournament. It was the semi final. They decided not to show the match point. All I want is a level playing field for ALL.”

Advertisement

Many tennis fans felt that the Indian Wells 2024 team did not post a video because Coco Gauff ended up losing the match. While others felt that the rain delay and late finish could have played its part. However, majority of tennis fans believe that the Indian Wells team would have been quick to post the video of match point had Gauff won the match.

WTA and ATP offered to merge as per new Saudi Arabian deal

According to multiple media reports, Saudi Arabia has put forward a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ offer worth $2 billion to acquire professional tennis and merge the ATP and WTA Tours. The Saudi Arabian interest is growing in the last few years.

According to The Athletic, Saudi Arabia is close to hosting the WTA Finals for 2024 as well. This will only be a start of many tournaments in the Saudi kingdom, with Saudi Arabia looking actively at other opportunities. Rafael Nadal recently joined the Saudi rise as well by signing a multi-million dollar contract with them as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Saudi Arabian deal could change the ATP and WTA for the better. While fans have always had a strong view against the Saudi money, this offer could be too good to turn down. With the ATP and WTA needing money, a deal with Saudi won’t come as a big surprise.