Emma Navarro Promotes Red Bull in Fun Advertisement, Reveals Her Favorite Flavor of Energy Drink

Emma Navarro has taken sponsor video expectations to the next level with her latest Instagram reel. During a promotional campaign for Red Bull, Navarro entered a supermarket and offered everyone a can of the energy drink.

“Going to buy a Red Bull. Red Bull for everybody in here,” the American youngster announced.

During her interaction with a few people present in the store, the 23-year-old even revealed her favorite Red Bull flavor to be “Strawberry Apricot”. But the World No.8 proceeded to pick up a flavor she’d never tasted before – “June Berry”.

Sadly, there just weren’t enough shoppers in the store to take up Navarro’s generous offer. Hence, she proceeded to offer a can to the cashier. She even convinced the cashier to accept the drink by using the brand’s iconic tagline.

“The goal was to buy everyone in here Red Bulls. Unfortunately, no one’s really in here. So we’re gonna see if the cashier wants one. “You gotta try one. It gives you wings. This is gonna keep you caffeinated and hydrated until 11,” Navarro told the cashier.

Navarro taking on the responsibility of “keeping the community caffeinated” is an interesting way of advertising. However, being an explosive tennis player, even a simple training video with a mention of the brand in the caption is enough to attract over a million views.

Navarro received more than 1.2 million views on her first Red Bull video

Emma Navarro entered a partnership with Red Bull before the US Open 2024. For her first brand video, she posted a montage of her practice, while wearing the brand’s logo on her outfit.

Such a simple advertisement has been the most-viewed reel on her Instagram profile.

Red Bull’s latest marketing strategies involve Elena Rybakina being invited to their F1 team’s garage on the paddock of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Other tennis stars to endorse the brand include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, Reily Opelka, Marketa Vondrousova, and upcoming star Martin Landaluce, among many more.