“Tried To Channel Carlos Alcaraz…”: Jessica Pegula Reveals Experiment Which Failed Against Emma Navarro at Garden Cup 2024

Emma Navarro emerged victorious in the battle of billionaire heiresses at the Garden Cup 2024, in front of nearly 20,000 spectators. While Jessica Pegula put up a brave fight at Madison Square Garden, she lost the contest narrowly, largely due to a new strategy.

Pegula opted to play more drop shots than she normally does. However, that strategy backfired as she missed most of them, ultimately losing the first set in a tiebreaker.

After the first set, Pegula told Tennis Channel that she was trying to copy Carlos Alcaraz, who was to play after her, against Ben Shelton at the same event.

“I tried to channel Carlitos (Alcaraz), and it’s not working!”

Pegula could not be faulted for attempting drop shots frequently since it was an exhibition match. However, the question remains whether she is preparing for the 2025 season with these drop shots.

One cannot rule it out, as the US Open 2024 finalist will face stiff competition from the likes of Navarro, a resurgent Coco Gauff, World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina for the upcoming season.

It is interesting to see Alcaraz having a profound impact on someone like Pegula, who is nearly 10 years older than him. But this is not the first instance of Pegula showing her admiration for Alcaraz, as she is indeed a huge fan of his.

When Pegula had to watch Alcaraz play at Olympics without a seat

At the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, Pegula took a selfie that went viral on social media, and it’s easy to see why. She was at Stade Roland-Garros cheering for the American team. The duo of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek took on Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal in the men’s doubles quarterfinals.

Despite Pegula being a part of the American contingent and the daughter of a billionaire, she failed to get a proper seat for that match. But she was sporty enough to post about it, bringing the enthusiast out of her.

when you’re trying to watch your team play but it’s nadal/alcaraz and there’s no seats pic.twitter.com/PrFjploiHD — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) July 31, 2024

At the US Open 2023, Pegula was in awe of Alcaraz, admitting that the level of entertainment and excitement he provided to fans was difficult for her to replicate when playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium after him.

Jessica Pegula on playing on Arthur Ashe after Alcaraz: “It’s hard to follow Carlos. It’s a tough act to follow, man. I don’t think I’m ever gonna do that justice.” pic.twitter.com/CdKzjZ9P0a — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 1, 2023

One thing is for certain. If Pegula takes some tips from Alcaraz on how to play the drop shot more effectively, among other things, she could become a serious contender for Grand Slams in 2025.