Billionaire Heiress Emma Navarro Honored With Knicks Jersey While Shooting Promo For Garden Cup 2024 at Madison Square Garden

Sep 5, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Emma Navarro of the United States in action against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on day eleven of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

One of the star attractions at the Garden Cup 2024 in NYC will be Emma Navarro. As one of the brightest talents from the United States, many eyes will be fixated on her in the coming days. Ahead of the much-talked-about marquee event, Navarro received a major boost.

She posted on Instagram about arriving in New York City from Charleston to gear up for the event. In the promotional shoot video, she was seen receiving a Knicks jersey. Originally from New York, it is no surprise that Navarro would cheer for the Knicks in the NBA. Receiving their jersey upon arrival will be a special way to begin preparations for the event.

With that, tennis got some good publicity as Madison Square Garden, the Knicks’ home venue, wishes to sell out all the 19,500 seats before the matches begin.

Navarro has become a popular name in the country after a 2024 season that saw her make it to the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career – that too in front of her home crowd (US Open).

She is trying hard to get rid of the ‘billionaire heiress’ tag. Being one of the daughters of Charleston’s banking czar, Ben Navarro has undoubtedly helped Emma in her tennis journey so far. But the fact that the Knicks honored her with their jersey shows that she is becoming successful in making a name of her own in sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emma navarro (@emma_navarro48)

The event will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 7 pm ET onwards. Navarro’s opponent will be Jessica Pegula. The 30-year-old American is another breakout performer from the United States on the WTA Tour this season, making it to the final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time in her career.

Among the men, Ben Shelton is expected to win a lot of support even though his opponent is set to be the 4-time Grand Slam champion, Carlos Alcaraz. Shelton and Alcaraz are two youngsters who are expected to take the sport to greater heights in the future. Both have an enterprising, dynamic style of play, which entertains fans across the world.

Both matches are expected to grab a lot of eyeballs as the focus of the tennis world will once again be on the United States as the season comes to an end. But to watch the action live, here is how fans can buy tickets for the Garden Cup 2024.

Garden Cup 2024: Where to buy tickets to watch Navarro and others live in action?

The Garden Cup is returning after six years at Madison Square Garden, which was famously headlined by Serena Williams and Venus Williams in December 2018. The ticketing partner for the Garden Cup 2024 is Vivid Seats. It is a secondary market ticketing website.

At present, fans can purchase tickets for both matches on the site. The cheapest tickets available are starting from $28 at the 300 and 400 levels.

The prices for other seats are $39, $42, $58, $69, $102, and so on, which span across the 100 and 200 levels. The most expensive price range for the tickets is $509-$995 on Floors 10 and 12.

While ticket sales began on September 16, many tickets have also been released by the organizers for public sale and resale as well.