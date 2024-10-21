ESPN’s Blair Henley Teases Ben Shelton For His Biceps After On Visit

Aug 30, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton (USA) after a winner in the first set against Frances Tiafoe (USA) on day five of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Ben Shelton has had quite an eventful past few days. Before making his way to Basel for the Swiss Indoors 2024, the 22-year-old won the UTS Frankfurt title. Additionally, Shelton also revealed that he made a trip to On’s headquarters in Zurich.

Shelton shared photos from his visit to his sponsor’s headquarters. From what his caption suggests, the brand and the player have some exciting projects set to unveil in 2025.

“Thanks for another sick HQ visit @on I promise you they not ready for what we cookin up for 2025,” Shelton wrote.

In the series of photos, a member of On’s team was recording Shelton’s body measurements. This picture left many social media users intrigued. ESPN’s Blair Henley was also confused. Hence, she made sure that the Atlanta native had an explanation ready about the same in their next interview.

“Saving my question about that bicep measurement for a post-match interview,” the ESPN broadcaster commented.

Shelton’s recent focus on his physicality has paid off significantly. He is evidently much stronger and in the peak athletic condition of his life. Shelton claimed to have added a few pounds of muscle, especially on his arms.

“I’m a bit leaner lost a little bit of baby fat and I think I’m a much better mover. We put emphasis on, me and my strength coach, this year putting on a little bit of muscle but trimming down a little bit,” Shelton said.

His strength was on full display during his victorious run at the UTS Frankfurt, an international individual tennis league that was co-founded by renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou in 2020.

Shelton clinches his first-ever UTS title

Ben Shelton had a subpar outing in the Asia Swing. He failed to defend his Tokyo Open title and suffered a humiliating straight-set loss against Jannik Sinner in the round of 16 of the Shanghai Masters 2024.

Undeterred by recent setbacks, Shelton has displayed an impressive performance over the past few days during the Ultimate Tennis Showdown’s tour in Frankfurt. The youngster put his strength and stamina on full display by mounting a comeback win – 9-15, 9-12, 15-13, 12-11, 2-0 – in the semifinal against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Shelton made the most of his momentum to defeat Ugo Humbert in the finals. Thanks to powerful forehands and ferocious serves, “the Mountain” won 10-19, 18-5, 15-11, 19-11. “I put it up there as one of my best performances for sure,” Shelton praised himself.

Fans of the southpaw will hope that Shelton draws inspiration from this win when participating in the upcoming ATP 500 tournament in Basel. Being one of the top seeds in the event, Shelton does have a great opportunity to win his second title of the 2024 season.