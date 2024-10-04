Ben Shelton Calls Himself a More ‘Complete Player’ While Recalling Win Over Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Shanghai Masters

Ben Shelton’s breakout season in 2023 led fans to believe that the American would take a massive leap and enter the top 10 of the ATP rankings in 2024. Sadly, that didn’t seem to be the case. Shelton failed to replicate the success he witnessed at the Grand Slams and could not even defend his title in Tokyo. Despite winning merely one ATP 250-level title this year, the 21-year-old believes that he’s a better player now than ever before.

Ahead of the Shanghai Masters 2024, Shelton appeared in a pre-event interview and recollected his impressive win over Jannik Sinner in 2023, among other things. Shelton’s performance in the second half of last season was impressive, with the 20-year-old reaching the semifinals of the US Open and even winning an ATP 500 title in Tokyo.

However, a comeback win (2-6, 6-3, 7-6) against Sinner in the 2023 Shanghai Masters round-of-16 stage felt like a ‘solidifier’ for him.

“I lost 6-2 and I really had to scrap my way back and started playing some unbelievable tennis by the third set. Special for me because I’d been working so hard, I hadn’t had any top five or top 10 wins in the year… That was kind of just like a solidifier for me with the level that I was playing and the level that I can compete at,” Shelton claimed.

Shelton has an improved YTD this season (35-22) as compared to the past season (28-26). However, he’s not yet clinched a win over a top-10-ranked opponent. Despite the inconsistency he’s had this year, the former Florida Gator believes he’s improved. “I think I’m so much of a better, more complete player than I was last year,” he said.

The southpaw claims to have become much leaner due to the hours spent in the gym. Additionally, he’s also focused on improving his footwork.

“I’m a bit leaner lost a little bit of baby fat and I think I’m a much better mover. We put emphasis on, me and my strength coach, this year putting on a little bit of muscle but trimming down a little bit and then just getting to the next level footwork-wise,” Shelton concluded.

So far, this leaner version of Shelton hasn’t witnessed the success that the tennis world envisioned for him. Hopefully, he can prove himself as a potential top-10 player by making a deep run in the ongoing Shanghai Masters 1000.