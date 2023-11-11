“Europeans Are Still B*tthurt”: Taylor Fritz Laughs But Fans Slam ATP Finals for Joke at American’s Expense

Taylor Fritz of the United States celebrates a point against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The official ATP streaming platform, TennisTV, posted a graphic on X (previously Twitter) about the upcoming ATP Finals. In addition to showing the eight participants, the illustration took a dig at two who narrowly missed out. Hubert Hurkacz and Taylor Fritz were depicted looking on from the outside after not being allowed to join the qualified group. The latter reacted light-heartedly, but fans were not happy with the post. They slammed TennisTV for cracking a joke at his expense.

Advertisement

The cartoon represented the eight qualified players at an airport, departing for Turin, where the season-ending tournament will be held. Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and more were shown in the departure lounge, many with some references to their real lives. For example, Tsitsipas was depicted learning Spanish, hinting at his relationship with Paula Badosa. The graphic also cheekily portrayed Hurkacz and Fritz, who narrowly missed out on the ATP Finals, being denied entry. The duo were pictured watching on from behind the gate as they failed to make it to the final eight.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TennisTV/status/1723066465417392296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Fritz reposted the image with his jovial response. He laughed it off but fans on social media did not take kindly to the illustration. One fan claimed that the TennisTV account is run by Europeans who are still bitter about Fritz’s gesture to the crowd during the 2023 French Open. After defeating local hope Arthur Rinderknech, the American shushed the crowd after their second round clash.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Taylor_Fritz97/status/1723073560854577469?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GaelenBet/status/1723090216259383331?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

More users replied to Fritz’s comment, saying the graphic was ‘rude’ and ‘terrible’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Team2Jb/status/1723091361279152188?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WTJHD1/status/1723074430082113832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GlamSpinTennis/status/1723074596453171390?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Other fans reacted to TennisTV’s original post, criticising them for mocking Fritz and Hurkacz. Some shared the cropped image of the duo with their reactions.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lndra__/status/1723179685717373298?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/loveruusuvuori/status/1723077113694056714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShaneWiskthem/status/1723070543459672522?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/missfreyja2/status/1723132628344148122?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans called the graphic ‘cheap’ and ‘harsh’. One user said the drawing was cute but ‘mean’ to the pair.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rohy_dagon/status/1723083277899100268?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TennisTweetts1/status/1723256784347865259?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AlwaysMinal/status/1723192060050604128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PawPaGa/status/1723068699840573536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Taylor Fritz missed out on the ATP Finals after running out of steam

Taylor Fritz began the year as World No.9 and has constantly hovered around that mark. He initially climbed up the list, peaking at a career-best World No.5 in February. However, he could not hold on and kept moving around between No.8 and No.10 for the rest of the season. The American was in contention for a spot in the ATP Finals, but could not get the necessary results.

A strong showing in the US Open, where Fritz reached the quarter-finals, was followed by a string of early exits. At the four tournaments he played after the final Grand Slam of the year, he was eliminated in the second round often. His poor outings in the previous three Majors also went against him. He started the season well, progressing deep into the first three ATP Masters events of the year.

Fritz lost his way after that and could not sustain his momentum in the final stretch of the season. He finished at No.10 in the ATP Race to Turin and will hope jump two spots with better performances next season.