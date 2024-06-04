Fact Check: Is Carlos Alcaraz Diabetic?

Carlos Alcaraz reacts in the first set of the Round of 32 match between Carlos Alcaraz (1) and Jordan Thompson during the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz has proven to be in the reckoning of getting the baton passed on from Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as the future of the ATP Tour. Regarded as one of the most physical players on the court, Alcaraz has used his athleticism to a great advantage in winning 13 titles (2 Grand Slams) across his young career.

Considering that Alcaraz hasn’t been as physically imposing during the ongoing French Open 2024, rumors of the Spaniard being diabetic have been circulated. Many online searches have had the question – ‘Is Carlos Alcaraz diabetic?’

Claim: Carlos Alcaraz Is Diabetic

Apart from the fact that Carlos Alcaraz has won merely 1 title all 2024 season, he hasn’t been as physically dominant as before. Despite dropping merely one set through the first four matches at Roland Garros, the 21-year-old hasn’t been as commanding as his regular self.

Considering that Alcaraz has been quite successful on the dirt in the past, winning no titles this clay court season would be justified if the El Palmar native was diagnosed with diabetes.

Fact & Verdict: Alcaraz Is Not Diabetic

Fans of Carlos Alcaraz will be pleased to learn that despite all the chatter, there is no reason to believe that the youngster has diabetes. These rumors surrounding Alcaraz having diabetes are false and baseless and are based just out of curiosity on the internet.

However, there is a logical reason behind the drop in Carlos’ physicality during the ongoing Grand Slam. The 2003-born athlete suffered an injury during the Madrid Open 2024. A muscle edema in his forearm resulted in Alcaraz skipping the Italian Open 2024. While the injury isn’t acting like an obstacle, it sure is annoying him a tad bit.

I felt some pain after playing in Madrid, some discomfort in my arm. Today I did some tests and I have a muscle edema in my pronator teres, a consequence of my recent injury. Unfortunately I will not be able to play in Rome. I need to rest so I can recover and play 100% pain… — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) May 3, 2024

There have been other tennis players to be diagnosed with diabetes. Arthur Ashe and Billie Jean King both had Type-2 diabetes.

Among active players, Alexander Zverev has been combating Type 1 diabetes since the age of 3. The details of the German’s disease were made well known to fans during the French Open 2023. Zverev seemed to be livid after he wasn’t allowed to take his medication – insulin injection – during the fourth-round clash against Grigor Dimitrov during the ongoing 2024 edition.

The German star spoke about it extensively in an interview with Tennis Channel once. He was also seen supporting charity causes in the second season of Netflix’s show Break Point and has a foundation named after him specifically catering to children having the same disease by providing them with resources to combat it, free of cost.