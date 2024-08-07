Fan Claims Novak Djokovic Has Not Achieved Something Yet in Tennis, Leaves Tennis World in Splits

Jul 8, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot during his match against Holger Rune of Denmark (not shown) on day eight of The Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

An Olympic gold medal was one of the only notable achievements that Novak Djokovic was missing from his stacked trophy cabinet. During the 2024 Paris Games, the Serb achieved the same accolade that he has been chasing for 16 years, being one of only three players in ATP history to achieve the Golden Career Slam.

There have been conversations among tennis enthusiasts regarding Djokovic “completing tennis” following the 2024 Olympics gold medal victory. Having won 10 Australian Open titles, 7 Wimbledon titles, 4 US Open titles, 3 French Open titles, 7 ATP Finals titles, being the World No.1 for 428 weeks, and now having an Olympic gold medal, it will be safe to agree with such narratives.

However, a fan shed light on Djokovic’s head-to-head record against Jiri Vesely, hilariously refuting such claims. Bastien Fachan, a popular personality on X, asked tennis fans to list feats that Djokovic didn’t achieve.

A user brought up Nole’s subpar 0-2 record against Vesely as a response to the question.

The tweet went viral in no time, getting almost 80k views within the first hour of posting. Many users appreciated the humor. They stated that the Djoker would love to see the same graphic to end his losing streak.

Other users used this stat to sarcastically dub the Czech tennis player as the GOAT.

Vesely and Nole had their first encounter on court during the Monte Carlo Masters 2016. During the Round of 32, Vesely orchestrated a massive upset by defeating the #1 seed 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in an action-packed thriller that lasted 126 minutes.

The two would next meet on the court six years later at the Dubai Open 2022. This time, Vesely’s victory was much more of a shock, as the qualifier took down the #1 seed in straight sets.

Jiri’s undefeated record against the 24-time Grand Slam winner is his biggest claim to fame. The 31-year-old didn’t have any significant title wins. Now, he is 271st in the ATP rankings and merely participates in the Challenger Tour.