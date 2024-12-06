Fans Want Serena Williams To Make Tennis Comeback After Drooling Over Her Latest Looks

Serena Williams hung up her racket in 2022, yet she continues to be in the public eye due to her business and sponsorship commitments. Besides managing her multiple ventures, she strives to be as present as possible for her daughters. Recently, Serena shared a glimpse into her busy life on X, where her fit physique became a hot topic of discussion among online users.

For many tennis enthusiasts, the sport just isn’t the same without Serena Williams. They continue to follow the 23-time Grand Slam champion religiously on social media and were particularly drawn to a recent post.

Serena, who was getting ready for back-to-back media appearances, wore a sports bra along with shorty shorts from Nike before adding a green dress on top of that.

She was seen in that dress at the Dealbook Summit organized by the New York Times in Florida. From there, she flew to New York to attend an Audemars Piguet event, her sponsor, which Vanity Fair co-hosted. During the event, Serena discussed women’s empowerment alongside one of her favorite athletes, Simone Biles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Serena showed how she changed into a different outfit, a black jumpsuit, during the flight to the event. While she admitted to having been really tired at the end of the day, Serena described her day as “the usual, pretty relaxed”.

Them: “how was your day?” ￼

Me: “oh, you know the usual. Pretty relaxed.” pic.twitter.com/qmtnQbPQk1 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 5, 2024

The post impressed Serena’s followers, who were drooling over her fit look. Many felt the 43-year-old could still make a comeback on the WTA Tour and give players a run for their money.

clearly you’re gonna be competing again — PopWarnerBlueDevil (@BlueDevilMidget) December 5, 2024

Stunning! @serenawilliams you’re ready for come back tennis. — Nelson Alexander (@neluna21) December 5, 2024

Oh mama is training for 24 — MC (@MariahIsAnAngel) December 5, 2024

Miss you on the tour! GOAT — Brasil Justo (@Brasil17221722) December 5, 2024

This isn’t the first time Serena’s post had fans wishing for her to make a comeback. Earlier this year, she teased her supporters with a cheeky tweet.

Serena misses tennis as she is ‘ready to hit some balls’

When Serena stated that she was ready to hit the court again, the tweet broke the internet, showing that she hadn’t lost her superstardom at all.

We are ready to see you back in action GOAT! — MeyHiveHarryPrincessMeghanArchieLili (@DeelightRI) May 21, 2024

And we are ready to clap our hands watching you. — milena gimon (@milenagimon) May 21, 2024

let’s go , best wishes ❤ — sush (@2sush) May 21, 2024

Recently, Serena was also seen playing tennis with her daughters, Olympia and Adira. With Adira, she began playing tennis at a younger age, giving her a taste of what is to come, perhaps.

It remains to be seen whether Serena will return to tennis in some capacity in the future. If she does return, the sight of Serena on a tennis court will undoubtedly excite her fans.