“F*cking Flying All Over the Court”: When Roger Federer Left Feliciano Lopez in Awe at Cincinnati Open

Roger Federer faced off against Feliciano Lopez in the Cincinnati Masters 2015 semi-final. The Swiss maestro thrashed his opponent 6-3, 6-4, staying true to his form throughout the event. Federer was so dominant against the Spaniard that during the handshake at the net, the two shared a funny conversation with Lopez showering his opponent with praise. Federer had a witty quip to make himself following that.

In the semi-final, Federer, who was 34 at the time, showed amazing court coverage and won some very impressive points. Lopez was left in awe of Federer and praised the veteran’s movement on the court.

Feliciano Lopez left awestruck

Feliciano Lopez faced Roger Federer for the 12th time in his career at the Cincinnati Masters semi-final. The Spaniard was yet to register a win against the Swiss superstar in any of his previous matches. The semi-final was another one sided affair as Federer brushed aside the Spaniard 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets before beating Novak Djokovic in the final to life the trophy.

Lopez, who’s almost the same age as Federer, was so impressed by the Swiss’ performance that he exchanged a few words with him at the net during their handshake. The Spaniard said that Federer was quicker than ever, flying across court to which the Swiss jokingly said that they still have a few more years to go.

“You’re quicker than ever eh? F*cking Flying All Over the Court. F*ck !”

Federer won the Cincinnati Masters 2015 for the seventh time with a win over Novak Djokovic. This was also the maestro’s 87th tour-level title and 24th at the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 stage. Roger Federer was unstoppable during the tournament beating both the world number 1 and 2 at tournament.

Roger Federer unstoppable at Cincinnati 2015

Cincinnati Masters 2015 was completely dominated by Roger Federer. The Swiss superstar beat both the world number 1 and 2 at the time, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, to claim the title. This also marked the first time he had beaten both the No. 1 and No. 2 players in the Emirates ATP Rankings in consecutive matches enroute to a title.

Cincinnati Masters was also the tournament when Federer unleashed SABR upon the tennis world. Opponents were left confused and could not figure out a way to overcome Federer’s movement on the court before eventually losing the point.

Federer was at his absolute best during the Cincinnati Masters 2015, showing a wide range of shots and court coverage, in what was a perfect preparation for the US Open. However, the Swiss was beaten in the US Open final 2015 , 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4 by Novak Djokovic.