‘Unprofessional’ Frances Tiafoe Slammed for X-Rated Gesture After Cincinnati Loss to Jannik Sinner

Frances Tiafoe had a very good week amidst a subpar 2024 season. Defeating some big names of the ATP Tour such as Lorenzo Musetti, Hubert Hurkacz, and Holger Rune, Tiafoe impressed the tennis world by reaching the Cincinnati Open 2024 finals. But Tiafoe is at the centre of controversy again after losing to Jannik Sinner because of what happened after the match.

Tiafoe didn’t have enough left in the tank as he suffered a 7-6, 6-2 loss against Sinner. The straight-sets loss in itself didn’t draw as much reaction as Tiafoe’s X-rated gesture during the trophy presentation ceremony.

The Maryland native photobombed as Sinner was posing with the trophy. Big Foe would even go one step ahead by flicking his middle finger.

This action did not sit well with fans, who bashed the 26-year-old. While some called Tiafoe “unprofessional” for the NSFW gesture, others condemned Tennis Channel for promoting the same.

Fans slamming Tiafoe for his not-so-sweet gesture pic.twitter.com/ys7na9aF0D — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 20, 2024

This was NOT funny and shame on youdor thinking so. At any other point maybe it wouldn’t be. But during another player-s celebration, in the rolling video, at a home tournament?! Way to represent the U.S. I was a supporter of his but he’s crossed the line too many times now. — egrrrrl (@egrrrrl8446) August 20, 2024

Tiafoe is known for being one of the most jovial characters on the ATP Tour. Hence, Sinner would be very well aware of the fact that the 27-year-old was not being disrespectful. Hence, there were a few users who believed that the American was just trying to be funny and lighthearted.

Big foe is the funniest guy ever. — SK (@Djoko_UTD) August 20, 2024

good ol Foe — (@itsAutty) August 20, 2024

Despite the hatred he’s receiving on the internet, the now World No.20 will be pleased with his performance. Reaching an ATP Masters 1000 title despite having an awful 19-18 YTD entering Cincinnati, is a big feat in itself.

“I’ve been struggling for a really long time so to have a week like this really means a lot. You guys know how tough it’s been for me for a while, so to have a week like this is great… Let’s stay with it,” Tiafoe said after the final.

The former World No.10 will surely gain confidence ahead of the US Open 2024. Fans of Tiafoe would be hoping that he uses this momentum to replicate the success that he witnessed during the New York-based Grand Slam in 2022.