Frances Tiafoe Ignores Rafael Nadal’s NSFW Comment To Laud His 2022 Laver Cup Moment with Roger Federer

Sep 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Roger Federer (SUI) and doubles partner Rafael Nadal (ESP) react while playing against Jack Sock (USA) and Frances Tiafoe in a Laver Cup tennis match. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports, Frances Tiafoe – © Taya Gray / USA TODAY NETWORK

As surprising as it may seem, Frances Tiafoe is the joint-holder for the most Laver Cup appearances. Since the international tournament between Team Europe and Team World was inaugurated in 2017, the American has been part of the event four times (will play for the fifth time this coming week). Big Foe has won the team competition on two occasions but doesn’t regard the victories as his favorite memories. Instead, the most iconic moment from all the appearances involves Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Laver Cup 2022 was the most memorable edition of all. The tournament was Roger Federer’s last appearance on the court as a professional before hanging his boots. Federer’s long-time rivals such as Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic also participated in the event as a sign of respect.

The entire week had multiple moments that will be cherished by sporting fans around the globe. However, none of them were as special as Nadal and Federer holding each other’s hands and crying.

Tiafoe pinpointed this moment as his favorite Laver Cup memory.

“I mean, that’s wild. I’m a kid, like eight, nine years old, watching these guys battle each other. And now, like, you know, at the end, they’re like holding hands, like the respect they have for each other.” “One dude, Spanish, was barely speaking English when he first started. Another dude, you think he’s American with how well he speaks English, and he’s so fly and does everything like they’re so different. But they just love each other and the respect they have for each other is insane. So that was probably the coolest thing ever. And I was like, man, it’s just cool to be here. Like, forget what even just happened. It’s cool to be here,” Tiafoe said ahead of the Laver Cup 2024.

Big Foe was one of the villains of the Laver Cup 2022. Due to health reasons, Federer only participated in the doubles match, pairing up with Nadal. The all-American team of Tiafoe and Jack Sock defeated the two legends 4-6, 7-6, 11-9 and instantly became the two most unliked players.

It is also worth noting that Tiafoe listed the emotional Rafa-Federer moment as his favorite memory despite the Spaniard’s NSFW comment regarding him. As seen in Amazon Prime Video’s documentary made on Federer, the King of Clay consoled his teammate by cussing Frances Tiafoe.

“Imagine if we would have won the doubles,” Federer said.

“F****g Tiafoe,” Rafa hilariously replied.

It’ll be extremely difficult for the Laver Cup 2024 to top the 2022 edition of the tournament. However, an in-form Tiafoe will hope to lead Team World to clinch a three-peat.