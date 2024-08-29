mobile app bar

Frances Tiafoe Overshadowed As US Open Makes Meme From His Match Featuring Crowd Member

Nandini Rikhee
Published

A hilarious incident involving Honey Deuce takes place during Frances Tiafoe's opening round clash

Image (left)- Frances Tiafoe/Instagram
Image (right)- Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The US Open 2024 began on a very cheerful note as the stadiums were quite packed with spectators on the first two days. While players normally take center stage to entertain them, home hopeful Frances Tiafoe’s first round match on Tuesday would be remembered more because of a hilarious incident in the crowd.

A man in a sky blue t-shirt was spotted on the way to his seat with two glasses of Honey Deuce, the Grey Goose cocktail, in his hands. While one glass was for himself, he had apparently bought the other one for the lady sitting along with him in the stands. However, his attempt to woo the woman failed when he reached his seat.

As soon as he was about to hand the glass to his co-spectator, a man sitting in the row above him in a dark blue shirt did the deed. The woman accepted the glass from the man behind her, disappointing the man beside her. ESPN shared the video, terming it a ‘tough scene’ and ‘moment of realization’ for the disappointed person.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

The video has now gone viral and instead of Tiafoe’s performance, this amusing incident made the match more popular. Fans were left in splits and joked about the same, believing that the man was ‘friendzoned.’ Some also feel that the US Open content team deserves a raise to come up with such a post.

Grey Goose’s Honey Deuce drink is one of the most talked about and loved things at the US Open as it has been sponsoring the tournament ever since 2007.

Interestingly, Tiafoe is also the international ambassador of the brand and accidentally helped it gain prominence in one of his matches.

The incident has definitely proved to be a promotional stunt for the French company as now more people are aware of how much the drink is liked and is even used by people to impress each other while enjoying tennis encounters.

Tiafoe has successfully advanced to the third round of the US Open after beating Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko in the second round on Wednesday. His next opponent isn’t decided yet but fans would want the former world number 10 to have a great campaign this year and possibly join the list of Americans to win the home slam.

