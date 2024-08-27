US Open 2024 Sponsor Grey Goose Raises Price of Honey Deuce Cocktail by $1 After $9.9 Million Sales in 2023 Edition

Sep 2, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Honey Deuce grey goose signature cocktails for sale on day eight of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Grey Goose has become as much a part of the US Open as the tennis itself, blending seamlessly into the tournament’s vibe since they started sponsoring it in 2007. They’ve turned the Honey Deuce cocktail into a fan favorite with its iconic frozen raspberries and refreshing mix that screams summer in New York.

The drink has become so popular that it pulled in a staggering $9.9 million in sales during last year’s edition, with 450,000 cocktails sold—numbers that shocked even the most seasoned US Open watchers.

The drink is now priced at $23, a slight increase from the 2023 US Open, which was priced at $22. Even though there is a price hike, people will probably still be lined up to get a taste of this iconic drink. The best part? They get to take back home the collectible souvenir cup.

Grey Goose sponsorship fuels record-breaking prize money at the US Open

With Grey Goose continuing to be a vital sponsor of the US Open, their financial support is more crucial than ever in helping the tournament maintain its status as the Grand Slam, offering the highest prize money in tennis.

The US Open continues to lead the pack in prize money, with this year’s men’s and women’s singles winners set to pocket a cool $3 million each. Its record-breaking prize money pool has skyrocketed to $75 million—a hefty 15.38% increase from last year.

Players advancing further in the tournament are also seeing bigger paychecks. The men’s and women’s singles champions are each set to take home $3.6 million each, marking a 20% bump from 2023. Even the runners-up are cashing in big, with $1.8 million going their way.

And it’s not just the singles players benefiting from this increase. The winning teams in the men’s and women’s doubles events will split $750,000, thanks to a significant 9% boost in total prize money compared to the previous year.

Tiafoe’s Big Deal with Grey Goose

On a similar note, Frances Tiafoe has become the face of Grey Goose’s 2024 campaign, making it his biggest endorsement deal in his home country. Tiafoe’s partnership with the brand is a perfect fit, given his bold personality and the energy he brings to the court—qualities that Grey Goose is all about and exactly what they are looking for.

This partnership is yet another sign that Tiafoe is becoming a major player, both on and off the court. Given all the American players rising to the surface, it’s great to see Tiafoe making a name for himself in the competitive environment.

Grey Goose has nailed the art of blending luxury and sports with its US Open partnership, and the Honey Deuce cocktail has become an iconic part—a statement piece even—of the tournament experience.

With $9.9 million in sales last year and a slight price hike this year, it’s clear that fans just can’t get enough. And with Tiafoe now being the face of their 2024 campaign, it looks like this year’s US Open will live up to the hype and be as cool and stylish as ever.