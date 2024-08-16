Frances Tiafoe Slammed For Copying LeBron James ‘Too Small’ Celebration

Jul 5, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Frances Tiafoe (USA) returns a shot during his match against Yibing Wu (CHN) day three of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Amidst a forgettable campaign, Frances Tiafoe recorded one of his more impressive victories at the North American Swing. The 26-year-old seemed to be quite dominant during his 6-3, 6-2 win over Lorenzo Musetti. Despite the breathtaking performance, Tiafoe has become the butt of all jokes on the internet for his actions after the 67-minute encounter.

Frances Tiafoe is known for being an entertaining and animated character. The former World No.10 instantly caught the attention of tennis enthusiasts around the world with his post-match antics. Tiafoe impersonated LeBron James, pulling off the NBA superstar’s iconic “too small” celebration.

Usually, LeBron James and other basketball players use this gesture as a taunt to their “smaller” defenders after scoring a basket. By copying the same, Big Foe disrespected the Italian.

Tiafoe hit LeBron’s Olympics ‘too small’ celebration after straight-setting Musetti last night pic.twitter.com/JWD04yU75B — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) August 15, 2024

Fans on social media couldn’t accept the Maryland native mocking the 2024 Olympic bronze medallist. Hence, users expressed their disappointment in Tiafoe.

Users compared the two ATP players’ seasons and highlighted how Big Foe hadn’t earned the right to taunt the more successful Musetti.

Where was Tiafoe when Musetti was winning Olympic medals?

Oh yeah, playing 250s and losing to “clowns”…… https://t.co/yQ1tuVjFwO — el️ (@alwaysflopera) August 15, 2024

19-18 and 0 titles this year brother FOCUS — Woodrow Oates Montague (@sadvalueinvestr) August 15, 2024

Additionally, fans also condemned him for imitating an athlete who has achieved GOAT status.

Lebron is legitimate to do so because he has done everything in his sport, what have tiafoe done ? — Ulquiorra Cifer (@MurcielagoTozac) August 15, 2024

Tiafoe’s actions even got a user to claim that he wasn’t a great influence on the kids watching tennis.

Terrible example for kids — The GOAT (@TheG0ATPlays) August 15, 2024

The American is an avid NBA enthusiast and he also has been often seen sporting jerseys of several players from different franchises. His admiration for the sport has witnessed him mimicking LeBron James earlier in his career as well.

Tiafoe’s previous LeBron celebration

During the Australian Open 2019, Tiafoe shocked the entire tennis community by upsetting #5 Kevin Anderson in the second round. The unseeded American lost the first set 4-6 but would go on to win the match 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Following the biggest win of his career, the youngster was seen flexing his muscles as a tribute to LeBron.

Frances Tiafoe celebrates knocking off 5th seeded Kevin Anderson pic.twitter.com/DHctUidICu — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 16, 2019

Tiafoe would copy the King once again in 2021. After a grueling five-set win over Andrey Rublev in the third round of the US Open, Tiafoe would do the “silencer” celebration that the four-time NBA MVP has been doing often in his distinguished career.

He hit em with the @KingJames! @FTiafoe was on another LEVEL tonight. pic.twitter.com/dNsPEcHZOy — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2021

With LeBron even acknowledging him during the US Open 2022, it won’t be surprising to see Tiafoe try catching the Los Angeles Lakers megastar’s attention by doing yet another celebration of the latter during the final Grand Slam of the year.