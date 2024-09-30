Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend Ayan Broomfield Makes Fun of Him After He Fails to Buy Her Proper Medicine

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield are a popular couple in the tennis community, frequently sharing endearing content together on social media. Broomfield, who used to play tennis and is currently active as a social media influencer, frequently travels worldwide to support the American star. Well-known for keeping her fan base updated on her life, she recently shared an amusing story about what Tiafoe did when she was unwell.

In her latest Instagram story, Broomfield recalled the time when she asked her partner to bring her medicines. Instead, the American tennis star brought her Vicks and Ritz crackers to treat her illness.

“Frances said that he was going to get me some medicines and came back with this,” wrote Broomfield.

However, in her next story, she also commented how the crackers were a lifesaver and helped lift her mood.

The duo started dating in September 2015 and has been together for nine years now. Broomfield was a college tennis player herself, and she achieved a good amount of success by becoming the NCAA national champion. She has also bagged two doubles titles on the ITF Tour.

Lately, though, Broomfield is known for her social media work. With around 89.4k Instagram followers, she has successfully transitioned into the influencer phase while endorsing multiple brands.

The list of brands she promotes includes the tennis racket company Wilson and the makeup and skincare brand Inns Beauty. She also creates fashion and lifestyle content for her followers, giving them a sneak peek into her life. With a net worth of around $2 million, she runs the Ayan Broomfield Foundation, helping several underprivileged youth through this initiative.

Broomfield, who is also a fashion icon, keeps traveling around the world for her work. The Canadian recently traveled to Paris as part of her assignment, and she kept sharing details about her trip on Instagram stories.

Prior to that, Broomfield accompanied Tiafoe to Berlin for the 2024 Laver Cup, but to their dismay, the American ended up on the losing side. She was also present in Tokyo to cheer for Tiafoe at the Japan Open. However, Tiafoe lost in the round-of-32 stage to his fellow American Brandon Nakashima.