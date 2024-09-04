“Be Kicking Each Other”: How Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend Ayan Broomfield Felt About Watching Matches With Big Foe’s Mother, Alphina

Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, has been stealing the US Open show with enthusiastic support from the player’s box. The couple, dating since 2015, have a close bond, and Broomfield has become a part of Tiafoe’s family life.

Being a family man, Tiafoe has always kept his loved ones close, and Broomfield has seamlessly fit into that dynamic, especially when it came to getting along with his mom, Alphina.

In an interview with T&C, Broomfield recently talked about how nerve-wracking it can be to watch Frances’ matches with Alphina by her side.

The two of them get pretty emotional, feeding off each other’s nerves as they ride the waves of each match. Broomfield joked about how they’re both a bit of a mess in the box, but she loves being around others who are just as invested in Frances’ success as she is.

“It’s not good. We’ll be kicking each other, holding each other’s hands tight, and doing the most. But it’s nice to be around other people—everyone wants him to win just as bad as I do.“

There’s even a video from this year’s US Open showing Broomfield and Alphina cheering on Frances together, which perfectly captures how dedicated they are to supporting him.

Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan Broomfield is a MOOD pic.twitter.com/AvurFl7KXq — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2024



It’s clear that the bond within Tiafoe’s family is strong, and Broomfield is right in the middle of it all.

Tiafoe’s humble beginnings

As immigrants from Sierra Leone, Frances’ parents have a remarkable story of sacrifice.

His father was a construction worker who helped build the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) in College Park, Maryland, where Frances and his twin brother began their tennis training.

His dad’s job allowed the brothers to train at the center, giving them a unique opportunity to pursue their dreams. Frances’s mom, Alphina, has played a huge role in his tennis career. She worked tirelessly as a nurse to support the family.

Their hard work and dedication paid off, as Frances is now one of the top American players in the game. The parents’ sacrifices and determination ensured that Frances had every chance to succeed in tennis, and their never-ending support continues to be a driving force behind his achievements.

As Tiafoe heads into the semi-finals, his biggest supporters, Broomfield and Alphina, will cheer him on. With their support, he’s ready to take on whatever comes next at the US Open.