Genie Bouchard Claims ‘Pro Tour is Mind Numbing’ to Explain Reason Behind Ditching Tennis for Full-Time Pickleball

Eugenie Bouchard, popularly known as Genie Bouchard has made quite a shift from tennis to social media and, now, pickleball. During a recent interview, the Canadian player revealed how she wanted to learn something new and found that pickleball was perfect for it.

Having played tennis for approximately 25 years now, Bouchard is now diverting her time to both social media content creation and playing Pickleball. Speaking to the Tennis Insider Club, Bouchard spoke about the reasons behind picking up her latest sport.

It was during last year’s US Open when Bouchard was given the chance to play the pickleball tour by her agent. Having played it a few times with friends, the Canadian decided to take up the ‘great opportunity.’

Bouchard then revealed how she had a bad start initially and was down to 0-9 in all nine games she played. However, with time, the Canadian got better and started winning matches.

She then continued revealing how it was different from what she had been doing for 25 years.

“I just miss learning like so when you start out with tennis you learn a lot at the beginning but then when you’re on pro tour it’s a little more mind-numbing, it’s less challenging I find for the brain so this was a nice opportunity to challenge myself and do something different, do something new,” said Bouchard while speaking about her pickleball decision.

She also added that it’s healthier for the lifestyle since there is no extensive travel required for it, in contrast to tennis.

The Canadian was pretty good at tennis, as she enjoyed some good moments during her playing days. The year 2014 will always be a memorable one for Bouchard.

She reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open before getting to the final of Wimbledon, which was also her maiden grand slam final. However, she lost the Championship title to Petra Kvitova. In the same year, Bouchard won her first and only title – the Nuremberg Cup.

Bouchard’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million, a major part of which came from her tennis prize money winnings. She also endorses a few brands, including New Balance and Yonex.