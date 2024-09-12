Genie Bouchard Slammed for Defending Jessica Pegula From Nepotism Debate After US Open 2024 Performance

Former Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard came out to defend Jessica Pegula after questions were raised on the latter’s qualification for the 2024 US Open final. Many in the tennis community believe that Pegula is lucky to be successful because she belongs from a billionaire family. The overarching theory is that money has now become important for tennis players to make it big in Grand Slams and in the sport in general.

However, Bouchard was quick to defend Pegula as she maintained that there’s no way money could buy anyone a ticket to the US Open final.

Money can’t buy a US Open final lol https://t.co/mw1fOMuf2W — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) September 9, 2024

Her comment came as a reply to another user’s tweet who too was defending Pegula against all the accusations.

“I don’t get why Jessica Pegula gets hated because she is “the daughter of” and comes from a wealthy family. She seems like a down-to-earth and fun person and worked her ass off to climb in the rankings. Just like EVERY PLAYER. You can’t buy talent and work ethic,” was the original tweet put out by the user.

However, Bouchard’s choice of words went against her in this instance. X users questioned the Canadian for having such an opinion because she could barely make it to one Grand Slam final herself and left tennis for pickleball and modelling. While others believe that this is a dismissive post to defend a privileged player like Pegula.

money makes it easier to buy the support system (coaches, physio, nutritionist) and comfier travel and accommodation, and don’t those things play a big part in how well rested and prepared a player is? — WhatIThinkIs (@WhatIThinkIs241) September 12, 2024

To be fair, she had more resources growing up to train and get a head start. — Eamon Janfada (@eamonster7) September 10, 2024

It’s not about “buying a title.” It’s about having the resources to access all the steps in the ladder to reach that final. Coaches, physios, travel costs. Your dismissive privileged post is a part of the problem. — Dear 2024, You Are Scaring Me. Please be kind. (@rapeisnotok) September 9, 2024

Changing your career to pickleball or padel doesn’t make you successful. Just makes you a bigger loser… — Neel Patel (@neelfx) September 9, 2024

You can’t rely solely on modeling to reach the US Open final lol — Steve Rioux (@Zat0ichi) September 10, 2024

With the backlash, Bouchard could not believe what transpired and has threatened to quit X because of it. It is a reality that tennis comes in the category of expensive sports anywhere in the world. Just having the desire to be the best isn’t enough for any aspiring player. They need the support of parents financially at every step and the belief from them too that they will become successful.

Very few players like Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Novak Djokovic, who come from humble backgrounds, made it big in the sport. But these are exceptional cases.

When it comes to Pegula, it isn’t her fault that her father made a fortune from the oil business coming from nothing. The American star herself chose the sport as her career and is willing to make her own riches and future, when she could have easily gone into her family business from a young age. That is something which is admirable. Hence, Bouchard is not wrong in her assessment of the issue and her stand is pretty understandable.