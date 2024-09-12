mobile app bar

Genie Bouchard Slammed for Defending Jessica Pegula From Nepotism Debate After US Open 2024 Performance

Nandini Rikhee
Published

Image Credits: Bouchard – Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports , Pegula – Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports

Former Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard came out to defend Jessica Pegula after questions were raised on the latter’s qualification for the 2024 US Open final. Many in the tennis community believe that Pegula is lucky to be successful because she belongs from a billionaire family. The overarching theory is that money has now become important for tennis players to make it big in Grand Slams and in the sport in general.

However, Bouchard was quick to defend Pegula as she maintained that there’s no way money could buy anyone a ticket to the US Open final.

Her comment came as a reply to another user’s tweet who too was defending Pegula against all the accusations.

“I don’t get why Jessica Pegula gets hated because she is “the daughter of” and comes from a wealthy family. She seems like a down-to-earth and fun person and worked her ass off to climb in the rankings. Just like EVERY PLAYER. You can’t buy talent and work ethic,” was the original tweet put out by the user.

However, Bouchard’s choice of words went against her in this instance. X users questioned the Canadian for having such an opinion because she could barely make it to one Grand Slam final herself and left tennis for pickleball and modelling. While others believe that this is a dismissive post to defend a privileged player like Pegula.

With the backlash, Bouchard could not believe what transpired and has threatened to quit X because of it. It is a reality that tennis comes in the category of expensive sports anywhere in the world. Just having the desire to be the best isn’t enough for any aspiring player. They need the support of parents financially at every step and the belief from them too that they will become successful.

Very few players like Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Novak Djokovic, who come from humble backgrounds, made it big in the sport. But these are exceptional cases.

When it comes to Pegula, it isn’t her fault that her father made a fortune from the oil business coming from nothing. The American star herself chose the sport as her career and is willing to make her own riches and future, when she could have easily gone into her family business from a young age. That is something which is admirable. Hence, Bouchard is not wrong in her assessment of the issue and her stand is pretty understandable.

