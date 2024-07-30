Genie Bouchard’s Hilarious Jannik Sinner Joke Goes Viral

Known for her witty social media presence, Genie Bouchard recently entertained tennis fans with a hilarious joke about Jannik Sinner. Bouchard’s joke highlighted not only her comedic talent but also the rising popularity of Sinner within the tennis community as the post went viral.

Genie posted a photo on X(formerly Twitter) that spread on social media, invoking reactions from tennis fans.

Is he Jannik’s #1 fan or… a sinner…? pic.twitter.com/jgX0ZkbJaA — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 28, 2024

The joke made by Genie was well received by the fans, which was a simple wordplay with a touch of humor. One fan commented, “maybe a little bit of both”, and another one added “the latter”. They even praised Genie for her observation skills and reacted with laughing emojis.

The Italian has been making waves in the tennis world, his growing emergence culminating in his winning the Australian Open earlier this year. At Wimbledon, Sinner encountered a unique fan tribute when a male fan showed him a tattoo dedicated to the young tennis star.

It was sad to see him withdraw from the Olympic Games because of his tonsillitis. Fans all over the world were waiting for another Alcaraz vs Sinner showdown. Their clashes over the last few years have had the audience on the edge of their seats, however, we won’t get to see their rivalry in the Olympics.

While Bouchard may not be around in the Olympics, she remains a prominent figure in the tennis world. Her social media presence keeps her in the spotlight, and she has transitioned smoothly into broadcasting, including stints with the Tennis Channel.

Bouchard’s humor and engaging personality endear her to fans even when she’s not on the court. Her online banter with Sam Querrey, the former American tennis player, never goes unnoticed by the fans.

She might not be very active in the tennis scene at the moment, but she has picked up pickleball. Genie and Sam have partnered up for the Professional Pickleball Association Tour and are also setting records there.

Genie Bouchard’s viral joke about Jannik Sinner underscores the Italian player’s rising stardom and the lighthearted connections within the tennis community. Bouchard’s ongoing influence, both online and in broadcasting, ensures she remains a beloved figure in the sport.