"Given His History with Simona Halep...": Naomi Osaka's Fans Back Leading Podcaster Slamming Her New Coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Naomi Osaka recently made a surprising change to her coaching team. Parting ways with her long-term coach and bringing in Patrick Mouratoglou, a move that caught many off guard. Given Osaka’s current position in her career, where she’s aiming for a strong comeback, this decision has sparked quite a conversation among tennis fans and insiders.

A well-known podcast channel shared their thoughts on Mouratoglou’s time with Simona Halep. Expressing concern about how that experience might affect Osaka, David Law pointed out some key reasons why Mouratoglou may not be the best fit for Osaka, saying,

“His recent history with Simona Halep in particular, which has ended in such pretty catastrophic terms for Halep, who from all accounts isn’t really speaking to him anymore, after the supplements given to her by his team were contaminated and she ended up testing positive for doping.”

In the video shared by The Tennis Podcast on Instagram, they were seen discussing other routes that Osaka must have thought of by picking Patrick as her coach.

Fans of Osaka were quick to share their reactions, with many echoing the podcaster’s concerns.

Fans feel that Mouratoglou is more of a self-promoter than a good coach, however, we cannot sideline his achievements in helping the upcoming athletes and shaping them to be where they have reached today.

Mouratoglou’s influence and Serena Williams connection

One likely reason behind Osaka’s decision to work with Mouratoglou could be his success with Serena Williams. Mouratoglou was instrumental in guiding Serena to multiple Grand Slam titles. Ultimately, his track record with one of the greatest players of all time might have made him an appealing choice.

However, since working with Serena, Mouratoglou’s profile has expanded significantly — he’s now a social media influencer and runs several tennis academies. This could mean that Osaka may not get the undivided attention she needs from her new coach.

As Naomi prepares for her next tournament in China, where Mouratoglou will coach her for the first time, fans are eager to see if this partnership will bring the success Osaka is hoping for. With all eyes on her comeback, a lot is riding on this new coaching arrangement.