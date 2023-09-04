Glory Time for Coco Gauff? Iga Swiatek’s Curse Continues as US Open Set for New Champion

Sept 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the USA after beating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Iga Swiatek’s early exit from the 2023 US Open provides a golden opportunity for Coco Gauff to step up and claim her first Grand Slam. The two were tipped to face off in the quarter-finals. But after the World No.1’s loss to Jelena Ostapenko, Gauff’s path just became a lot easier. Swiatek’s defeat against Ostapenko continued the latter’s unbeaten record in their head-to-head. The pair have faced off four times now, with Ostapenko emerging on top every time.

Advertisement

Defending champion Iga Swiatek was bundled out of the 2023 US Open by Ostapenko 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Ostapenko recovered from one set down to upset the four-time Grand Slam winner. The defeat and the premature exit means Swiatek will no longer be the World No.1.

Iga Swiatek fails to break Ostapenko curse

Ostapenko has defeated Swiatek every time they have crossed paths, leading the head-to-head 4-0. They first clashed back in 2019, when the Pole had barely broken into the top 50. The Latvian bageled her and won in straight sets. The duo met again in 2021 and 2022, and both times Swiatek was the higher seed. However, she did not come out on top on either occasion. The Round of 16 exit at the 2023 US Open extended Ostapenko’s record against the 22-year-old to four wins and no losses.

Advertisement

Coco Gauff knows a thing or two about going winless against a particular player. She had a 0-7 head-to-head against none other than Swiatek herself. The World No.6 snapped the streak and got her first win over the Polish star at the Cincinnati Open.

The American eventually won the tournament, her first-ever WTA 1000 title. She joked after the win that she was relieved to break her losing streak and avoid a record like Gael Monfils’ 0-19 against Novak Djokovic. She is doing well at the US Open and a rematch of the Cincinnati semi-final against Swiatek was on the cards in the quarter-finals. But with the Pole crashing out, Gauff will have to wait to face her again.

Path to first Grand Slam title now easier for Coco Gauff

Gauff has been motoring along in the 2023 US Open, emerging as one of the favorites to clinch the title. With the home crowd on her side, she has made it to the quarter-finals where she will face Ostapenko. The teenager defeated Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to make it to the last 8 at Flushing Meadows for only the second time in her career.

Gauff has bounced back remarkably after a poor first-round exit at the 2023 Wimbledon. After onboarding Andy Murray’s former coach Brad Gilbert to her team, she has been in great form. The 19-year-old then won her first WTA 500 in Washington and later, her first WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati.

After a shaky first-round win over Laura Siegemund, it has been a relatively smooth journey for Gauff in New York. The local favorite is winning matches even when not playing at her best, a key element of coach Gilbert’s philosophy. She has the crowd support and momentum on her side. Swiatek’s departure means Gauff will face Ostapenko in the quarter-final.

Advertisement

The #20 seed had defeated the American at the 2023 Australian Open, but Gauff has improved leaps and bounds since then. If she advances to the semi-final, she will face either Sorana Cirstea or Karolina Muchova. Gauff defeated the latter in the final of the Cincinnati Open. Her path to the final is straightforward and with the kind of form she is in, should not be a tough task. A maiden Grand Slam title, in front of her home crowd, looks like a strong possibility for Gauff now.