Jelena Ostapenko Sheds ‘Spoilt Brat’ Image With Incredible Humanitarian Gesture at Wimbledon 2024

It didn’t take long for the media to dub Jelena Ostapenko as a “spoilt brat” after she turned pro in 2012. The Latvian star has received criticism for her controversial on-court behavior, media outbursts, and disrespectful actions towards opponents. However, Ostapenko has a mellow side to her as well, which is why her humanitarian gesture at Wimbledon 2024 towards two young Ukrainian tennis players has gone viral.

During the first week of the ongoing Grand Slam, Ostapenko reportedly provided free tickets to Danyil Kurochka and Anastasiia Sorska.

The two Ukrainians were forced to leave their country due to Ukraine-Russia war. As a part of the “Ukraine Tennis Project”, the youngsters reside in the United Kingdom, where they are hoping to have a fighting chance to make it big in tennis.

Ostapenko’s heartwarming gesture also gave fans a huge insight into the person that she is behind the scenes. She has been lauded for making this a big news by herself, but instead it has come across as a revelation from a fan. This could make Ostapenko shed the “spoilt brat” tag that has plagued her throughout her career so far.

Ostapenko Gets Lauded by Tennis Fans on Social Media

Tennis enthusiasts don’t show Ostapenko any mercy when bashing her for some wrongdoing. But it was great to see the internet appreciate her for providing tickets to Danyil and Anastasiia. “Queen” Jelena was showered with praises.

Comment

byu/sunbaybrew from discussion

intennis

Comment

byu/sunbaybrew from discussion

intennis

Comment

byu/sunbaybrew from discussion

intennis

Comment

byu/sunbaybrew from discussion

intennis

Comment

byu/sunbaybrew from discussion

intennis

It won’t be surprising to see the 13th seed receive support from the crowd following her philanthropic gesture during the Round of 16 encounter against Yulia Putintseva.

For fans who want to watch the bout, they can tune in at 10 AM EST or 2 PM GMT and catch the live action on BBC (for UK viewers) or ESPN (for US viewers) broadcasts. Interested individuals can also use Tennis TV to stream the match.