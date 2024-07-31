Grigor Dimitrov Names Fictional ‘Sex Symbol’ He Would Like to Take Out on a Date

Grigor Dimitrov has been sidelined from the ATP Tour for the past three weeks due to an injury. Despite not participating in any tournament across the world, the Bulgarian has managed to go viral on social media when picking a ‘sex symbol’ as his answer to a hypothetical question posed by Tennis Channel.

Grigor Dimitrov was sporting enough to make an appearance on Tennis Channel’s “Confessional Cart” YouTube segment. In the 3-minute video, the World No.10 had to answer a bunch of questions candidly.

One question stood out among the others. Dimitrov was rather quick when answering the question:

“What fictional character would you take for a night out?”

Without giving a second thought, the 33-year-old answered:

“Jessica Rabbit”

Dimitrov was seen giggling as soon as he revealed his pick. Maybe, the fact that he selected a popular fictional character who is best known for being a sex symbol, had something to do with it.

However, the former World No.3’s raunchy answer wasn’t the only interesting incident from the video. He burst a myth about Andrey Rublev and Frances Tiafoe as well, while answering another question.

Dimitrov wants Rublev and Tiafoe to have their own talk show

Just before answering the question related to the fictional character, Dimitrov had to name a few peers of his whom he would want to see have a talk show of their own.

The question went, “What player on tour deserves their own talk show?”

Apart from naming a few players – Nick Kyrgios & Gael Monfils – who already have their own talk show, Dimitrov picked Rublev and Tiafoe alongside Hubert Hurkacz and Daniil Medvedev as well.

Now, there is a narrative among tennis enthusiasts that Rublev and Tiafoe are known for being volatile. Rublev has not exactly set a good example with his on-court behavior on many occasions.

While Tiafoe has come under controversy for some of his comments in the media about his fellow players as well as his poor performances in the last 18 months. However, Dimitrov has proven that at least in the locker room, the two ATP stars are very popular and likeable.