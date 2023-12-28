‘Happy Holidays’ Tennis Stars Including Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek & Carlos Alcaraz Send In Their Christmas Wishes For The Fans

Sep 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Andy Murray (GBR), Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE), Matteo Berrettini (ITA), Roger Federer (SUI) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) support Team Europe in the first Laver Cup tennis match between Casper Ruud (NOR) and Jack Sock (USA) Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The tennis stars from all over the world have begun their Christmas celebrations. Players are celebrating the festive season with their friends and family. Recently, many tennis stars have posted a ‘Merry Christmas’ message for their fans on social media. The tennis community has enjoyed congratulatory messages from their favorite stars.

Top players like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek all took to social media to wish their fans happy holidays. Also, other ATP and WTA stars joined in on the festive mood to wish their supporters a Merry Christmas.

Despite it being holiday season, Carlos Alcaraz is not taking any days offs. The Spaniard posted, “Last day before Christmas and… more tennis! We don’t stop for holidays!”.

The 20-year-old is preparing for the Australian Open and will be one of the biggest contender for it along with world number 1, Novak Djokovic. The Serbian is an Orthodox Christian and follows Orthodox Christmas, however, the wished his followers who celebrate the holiday on 25th December.

Rafael Nadal is training hard as he is close to a comeback. The Spaniard will be back on court after missing close to a year due to injuries. Nadal posted a picture with the Rafa Nadal Academy to wish his supporters a Merry Christmas.

Jannik Sinner posted a video wishing his fans happy holidays on his social media account. The Italian will be soon competing at the Australian Open, looking to continue his great end-of-the-season form.

WTA stars join in the Christmas celebrations

The WTA stars have joined in on the Christmas celebrations as players across the world enjoy the holiday season. World number 1, Iga Swiatek, wished her fans happy holidays by posting a message on Twitter. The Polish star asked her followers to enjoy festive delicacies like tasty salads, dumplings and borscht.

American teenage star Coco Gauff posted a picture with her family as she celebrated the holiday season. Gauff is very close with her family and prefers to spend time with them during off-season. Christmas celebrations as well.

