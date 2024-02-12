Roger Federer vs Lionel Messi: Who Is Richer And Is Patrick Mouratoglou’s Comparison Justified?

As renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou compared their on-field exploits, here is a Roger Federer vs Lionel Messi financial comparison. The French coach likened the two superstars to each other.

With a whopping $130,594,339 in career prize money earnings, Federer is third on the all-time list. His 111 Tour titles, for both singles and doubles, including 20 Grand Slams, made this figure happen. This is just the tip of the iceberg. The Swiss icon is the second-richest tennis player ever, behind a surprising name.

The biggest endorsement deals in Federer’s portfolio are Uniqlo and On Running. His 10-year contract with the Japanese apparel brand and the 3% stake in the Swiss footwear company amount to USD $600 million. The brand ambassador for Switzerland Tourism also endorses Rolex, Lindt, Credit Suisse, Barilla, Mercedes-Benz, and Moet & Chandon. He also owns Team8, a sports marketing agency, through which he owns the Laver Cup as well.

Overall, Federer’s net worth is reportedly in the range of USD $550-$600 million. Despite being one of the richest in his sport, the Swiss superstar loses out to the Argentine soccer legend in the Roger Federer vs Lionel Messi net worth battle although not by much.

Lionel Messi joined MLS club Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, in 2023 on a bumper contract. He earns a base annual salary of $12 million, which can rise to $20 million depending on certain performance and marketing bonuses. Including his equity share in the team, his deal is worth about $150 million over two-and-a-half years (Sportico). He previously had similarly massive contracts with his older teams, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Overall, he is estimated to have earned nearly $1.5 billion from his sporting wages, including bonuses. The Argentine star boasts a long list of endorsements, with brands like Adidas, Budweiser, Mastercard, Pepsi, Saudi Arabia Tourism, Lay’s, Konami and more.

This has boosted the Lionel Messi net worth to an estimated range of USD $650-700 million (Celebrity Net Worth), marching ahead in the Roger Federer vs Lionel Messi net worth comparison.

Mouratoglou makes accurate Roger Federer vs Lionel Messi comparison

Roger Federer and Lionel Messi share a cordial relationship, congratulating each other on social media occasionally. Recently, Patrick Mouratoglou said drew parallels between these two stars. He believed they are similar since they are outrageously gifted individuals in their respective sports. He claimed the duo only need to ‘feel’ what they’re doing to excel in their field.

Mouratoglou also likened their greatest rivals to each other. The French coach said Novak Djokovic is like Cristiano Ronaldo, extremely hardworking players who pay attention to every minute detail. Both are both known to be very particular about their diets and routines.

“I was talking to a friend of mine and we were saying that Federer is Messi and Djokovic is Ronaldo. Why? Because Federer is a crazy talent and he just needs to feel what he is doing. While Djokovic is a hard worker who pays attention to every single detail.”

There is no actual Roger Federer vs Lionel Messi debate, since the two icons greatly respect each other. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner shared a heartfelt tribute for the Swiss star when he retired in 2022. Similarly, Federer penned a glowing homage for Messi for Time magazine in 2023.