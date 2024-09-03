mobile app bar

“He Can Do Whatever He Wants”: Roger Federer Makes Interesting Comment on Rafael Nadal’s Laver Cup 2024 Chances

Nandini Rikhee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“He Can Do Whatever He Wants”: Roger Federer Makes Interesting Comment on Rafael Nadal’s Laver Cup 2024 Chances

Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer is all set to make his return at the US Open on Tuesday evening for the first time since 2022. The 5-time US Open champion will be the star attraction in the quarter-final clash between Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov. Prior to the match though, the Swiss legend sat for an interview on the Today Show to promote his upcoming visual biography book titled ‘Federer’.

Federer was asked by the host about his take on Rafael Nadal and where his career stands at the moment. The 20-time Grand Slam champion admitted that he could empathize with his former rival because of having had a difficult summer as things didn’t go his way.

“I actually just spoke to him this last week… I felt a little bit sorry for him that his summer didn’t go as well as planned because (at) the French Open he had a tough draw, Olympics he had a tough draw as well,” Federer said.

Interestingly, Federer also claimed that Nadal is on track to play the Laver Cup 2024 in Berlin, a tournament which he organises every year with his business partner, Tony Godsick.

“It would be great if Rafa can play in the Laver Cup. He said he is going to play that,” the Swiss star added.

There have been strong rumors about Nadal following Federer’s footsteps in choosing the Laver Cup as his final tournament before he retires. Federer acknowledged the possibility of that happening but once again, was full of praise for the Spaniard.

“You know, overall he can do whatever he wants. He has been one of the most iconic tennis players we had in our sport and that’s also what I told him.

“I just hope he can go out on his terms and the way he wants to. But he’s a great guy, (who has had a) great career.”

While the 5-time US Open champion was in the middle of the interview, he was surprised by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry disrupting the show to meet him.

Both hugged each other and had a brief conversation. Today shared a snippet of the same on their Instagram page and wrote ‘Legends with Legends’ on the video.

Federer also shared the video on his Instagram story and expressed his delight at meeting Curry.

The tennis superstar is enjoying his time in the Big Apple and would look to make the most of his time at the US Open before heading to Berlin for the Laver Cup.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee is a Tennis writer for The SportsRush. Having done her bachelors in Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College for women, Nandini has been working in the field of sports journalism for around 3 years now. During the course of this time, she got the opportunity to cover some major sports events and tournaments like the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc. She grew up watching Roger Federer hit his iconic backhand and Rafael Nadal his classic forehand. Being a Tennis enthusiast, working for this sport is a matter of delight for her as it helps her enjoy and love the work.

Read more from Nandini Rikhee

Share this article

Don’t miss these