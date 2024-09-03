“He Can Do Whatever He Wants”: Roger Federer Makes Interesting Comment on Rafael Nadal’s Laver Cup 2024 Chances

Roger Federer is all set to make his return at the US Open on Tuesday evening for the first time since 2022. The 5-time US Open champion will be the star attraction in the quarter-final clash between Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov. Prior to the match though, the Swiss legend sat for an interview on the Today Show to promote his upcoming visual biography book titled ‘Federer’.

Federer was asked by the host about his take on Rafael Nadal and where his career stands at the moment. The 20-time Grand Slam champion admitted that he could empathize with his former rival because of having had a difficult summer as things didn’t go his way.

“I actually just spoke to him this last week… I felt a little bit sorry for him that his summer didn’t go as well as planned because (at) the French Open he had a tough draw, Olympics he had a tough draw as well,” Federer said.

Interestingly, Federer also claimed that Nadal is on track to play the Laver Cup 2024 in Berlin, a tournament which he organises every year with his business partner, Tony Godsick.

“It would be great if Rafa can play in the Laver Cup. He said he is going to play that,” the Swiss star added.

There have been strong rumors about Nadal following Federer’s footsteps in choosing the Laver Cup as his final tournament before he retires. Federer acknowledged the possibility of that happening but once again, was full of praise for the Spaniard.

“You know, overall he can do whatever he wants. He has been one of the most iconic tennis players we had in our sport and that’s also what I told him. “I just hope he can go out on his terms and the way he wants to. But he’s a great guy, (who has had a) great career.”

While the 5-time US Open champion was in the middle of the interview, he was surprised by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry disrupting the show to meet him.

Both hugged each other and had a brief conversation. Today shared a snippet of the same on their Instagram page and wrote ‘Legends with Legends’ on the video.

Federer also shared the video on his Instagram story and expressed his delight at meeting Curry.

Roger Federer meets with Steph Curry during an interview pic.twitter.com/FJ3RI4VLrq — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) September 3, 2024

The tennis superstar is enjoying his time in the Big Apple and would look to make the most of his time at the US Open before heading to Berlin for the Laver Cup.