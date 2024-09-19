‘He Lost Like A Clown’: Corentin Moutet Trolled Despite Pulling Off Incredible Trick Shot

French tennis player Corentin Moutet stunned everyone with what may have been described as the shot of 2024 at the Hangzhou Open. Despite hitting this stunning trick shot against Roberto Carballés Baena, Moutet was unable to win the match, resulting in him getting trolled by tennis fans.

The incident took place in the first set of the game, which Moutet was already leading by 5-3. He served the ninth game of the set, which received a powerful return from the Spaniard, followed by another hit from the Frenchman, and then, the real action happened.

Baena’s second return was expected to drop near the nets. Predicting it, Moutet went closer to the net and pulled off an incredible behind-the-back trick shot. As a result, the ball dropped near the net on the side of the surprised Spaniard, who was standing far away from the net and unable to reach it.

Posting the clip from the match, Tennis TV wrote, “Moutet doing Moutet things,” describing how the French player has tried these trick shots from time to time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis TV (@tennistv)

However, fans weren’t quite impressed with Moutet despite the spectacular presentation of his shots due to the result of the match. He failed to convert his lead in the first set to a win and ended up giving it away to Roberto after losing the tiebreaker. In the second set, the Spaniard had little trouble in cruising to a comfortable 6-1 scoreline.

Hence, fans believe that he needs to have more in his game apart from these trick shots.

Fans slam Corentin Moutet for losing after pulling off an amazing trick shot pic.twitter.com/hg1ZAIcXWp — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) September 19, 2024

This is not the first time that Moutet has grabbed eyeballs for his trick shot. He has been regular with dropping such shots now and again, building up a reputation of a player who is good at confusing the opponent. Even the 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic was unable to escape Moutet’s skills in the past. Therefore, fans find him similar to Nick Kyrgios and Gael Monfils, who are known to have a similar reputation.

However, he is also known for being an impulsive player, which can cost him a match despite starting it well. Hence, there is still room for improvement in his game, which he will be keen to rectify in the upcoming season.