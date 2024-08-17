Nick Kyrgios, Corentin Moutet Slam Media Hypocrisy After Carlos Alcaraz Racket Smashing Incident

The tennis world witnessed one of the most shocking upsets of the 2024 season during the Cincinnati Open. Gael Monfils came back from being a set down to defeat Carlos Alcaraz in the latter’s opening round. The action-packed contest witnessed the youngster being visibly frustrated, which caused him to go out of character and smash his racket.

After getting his serve broken in the deciding set, Alcaraz found himself trailing 1-3. As a response to his poor performance in that particular game, the Spaniard smashed his racket ferociously. While reacting to this outburst, the commentators surprisingly lauded the 4-time Grand Slam winner by highlighting how much the win means to him.

“He (Carlos Alcaraz) desperately wants to win this match,” the commentator said.

Fellow ATP players Corentin Moutet and Nick Kyrgios had hilarious replies to this same, shedding light on the media’s hypocrisy.

Moutet instantly responded to the post on X by implying that he gets attacked by the media for having “mental issues” when he smashes his rackets.

When I do it I’ve got “mental issue” 😂 https://t.co/b3t2lgolTg — Corentin Moutet (@moutet99) August 16, 2024

Kyrgios also agreed with the Frenchman, calling the media out for their hypocrisy.

“Haha what about when (I) do it? Hahahahahaah,” Kyrgios wrote.

Haha what about when do it? Hahahahahaah — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 17, 2024

There is no justifying Alcaraz’s actions. However, it is understandable why the World No.3 was emotional. Having found immense success over the past two months by winning the French Open, Wimbledon, and the silver medal at the Olympics, Alcaraz was favored to win the Cincinnati Open ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year.

This subpar result in Ohio will hurt his morale and could affect his outing at the US Open 2024 as well.

Alcaraz played the “worst match” of his career

Suffering an opening-round loss to the World No. 46 was unexpected. Alcaraz was extremely critical of his performance during the post-match interview. While talking to the reporters, the El Palmar native dubbed his display as the “worst match” of his career.

“I think it was the worst match I’ve played in my career. I couldn’t play honestly. I felt like it was another sport playing on center court than the other courts,” he said.

Alcaraz had no positive takeaways from tonight’s contest that could help him for the US Open 2024.

“I think it is impossible to get any good things about this match,” Alcaraz concluded.

"It was the worst match I have ever played in my career" Alcaraz reflects on his tough loss to Monfils at #CincyTennis 🎙 pic.twitter.com/IWc1ddpsZc — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 16, 2024

With his journey at Cincinnati coming to an unexpected end, it’ll be interesting to see if Alcaraz decides to be a last-minute addition to the ATP 250 tournament – the Winston-Salem Open – draw to get his confidence back up in time for the major tournament.