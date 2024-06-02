mobile app bar

Jannik Sinner Has Major Reason to Worry After Corentin Moutet’s Epic Tribute To American Legend Michael Chang

Advait Jajodia
Published

Jannik Sinner Worries About Corentin Moutet's Underarm Serve as Michael Chang Tribute Paid at French Open 2024

Images Credits: Corentin Moutet – Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports, Jannik Sinner – Susan Mullane/USA Today Sports

Having won 10 Grand Slam matches in a row, Jannik Sinner is the man in form and arguably, the overwhelming favorite to win the French Open 2024. In these first three rounds, Sinner hasn’t really been tested by any of his opponents – Christopher Eubanks, Richard Gasquet, and Pavel Kotov. While Corentin Moutet won’t be a threat for the 22-year-old, the Frenchman’s lethal underarm serve will be a slight cause of concern.

Corentin Moutet has pleasantly surprised the tennis world with his performance in the ongoing Roland Garros. Apart from shocking Nicolas Jarry in the first round, Moutet also defeated Alexander Shevchenko and Sebastian Ofner to make his way into the fourth round of the major.

During this Cinderella run, the 25-year-old has impressed the pundits and enthusiasts with his underarm serve. The hometown hero seemed to have taken a page out of Michael Chang’s book and attempted the peculiar serve 12 times against Ofner. As impressive as it may seem, Moutet went on to win 75% of the times (9 points out of 12).

Michael Chang, the American legend, is renowned for winning the 1989 French Open, the only Grand Slam of his career. So 2024 is the 35th anniversary of his title win, making it a huge co-incidence and something Chang’s fans will be delighted to see from Moutet.

With this stat reported on X (formerly “Twitter”), social media erupted with various reactions.

Moutet has had a reputation for entertaining the crowd. Thus, despite entering the contest as the underdog, he will try his best to have fun on the court. To amuse the crowd at the Court Philippe-Chatrier, one can certainly expect several underarm serves on Sunday morning.

Jannik Sinner can expect several underarm serves coming his way

Corentin Moutet isn’t experimenting with anything new by using his underarm serves. For the entirety of his career, especially over the last 2 years, Moutet has significantly increased the frequency of his underarm serves.

During the Chengdu Open 2023, the Neuilly-sur-Seine native was extremely successful with those serves during the opening-round clash against Tao Mu. Following the double 6-2 win, Moutet even declared that he would be implementing the technique way more frequently.

“Yeah, I’m working hard on it. I think I have to do more. It’s working better than my normal serve. So I think I should do it lot. I think maybe every point in the future,” Moutet said.

Turns out, Corentin wasn’t joking when he made this statement. From the next tournament that he participated in after that, he was seen serving underarm more frequently.

Jannik Sinner has changed his stance on numerous occasions. Moutet increasingly using the controversial serve could possibly witness the Italian doing the same yet again. However, known for his high tennis IQ, it is expected that Sinner pays close attention to his opponent’s hand-eye movements.

