“He Ought to Win a Slam Before Getting Cocky!”: US Tennis Fans Slam Kyrgios for Taking 3 Outrageous Shots at McEnroe

Nick Kyrgios seems to enjoy making fun of tennis legends. After claiming on an occasion that Pete Sampras would have been crushed by Novak Djokovic in an imaginary matchup, Kyrgios talked himself up when he was compared with American legend John McEnroe. On the latest episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the Australian claimed that had they played each other at Wimbledon, he would have beaten the 7-time Grand Slam champion.

It seems as if Kyrgios is riled up by McEnroe recently stating in an interview with The Telegraph that had he been as active as the 2022 Wimbledon finalist on social media today, he would have been less productive and successful. The comment, more specifically, was the following –

“If I was on social media as much as Nick Kyrgios, I’d be in the Slammer.”

Piers Morgan brought this point up in the interview and that made Nick Kyrgios laugh and ridicule that claim from John McEnroe. The Australian took his first shot at McEnroe, stating that he perhaps does not understand social media as much as he does. Kyrgios was honest in conceding that he is a businessman nowadays so he uses platforms like X and Instagram for a variety of purposes.

Kyrgios also believes that had McEnroe played in today’s day and age as a professional tennis player, he would not have done as well because of his temperament. Because he is so sensitive to criticism, the American would have probably have lashed out at more people than he did in his playing days.

But Nick Kyrgios was not done. The 7-time ATP title added that the American would not stand a chance against him if they played in his era because he can’t imagine McEnroe facing those bullet-like serves from him.

Based on these comments, many tennis fans, most of whom are presumably from the United States, did not take them too well. They instead compared how many Grand Slams and ATP titles Kyrgios and McEnroe have won in their careers, calling the former arrogant and cocky.

“That’s an easy walk for me, I think… I would have bombed him away.” Nick Kyrgios tells Piers Morgan he would have beat peak John McEnroe at his peak- and that McEnroe wouldn’t have even won a set! https://t.co/ySns8FJb1y@NickKyrgios | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/9Qea1OizGo — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 1, 2024

He ought to win a slam before getting cocky. McEnroe got 7. — Karlos (@Karlosw11) July 1, 2024

Get real Nick, John would have thrashed you — Lynda (@Lynda55877597) July 2, 2024

I wonder how many people will remember your name — marybennett (@maryben86678846) July 1, 2024

His highest ranking was 13, McEnroe 1. He was won 7 ATP tournaments, McEnroe 77. Dream on Nick — Don Hatfield (@bbn4ever12) July 1, 2024

These comments from Nick Kyrgios though, could have ramifications going ahead as he apparently struck a good rapport with John McEnroe at the Laver Cup when they were part of Team World. But now, Kyrgios and McEnroe are sharing commentary and pundit duties at Wimbledon 2024 for BBC. Since McEnroe is yet to respond to these comments, it will be interesting to see how their working relation now comes out on television.