“He Should Just Retire”: Fans Pessimistic About Rafael Nadal’s Recovery From Injury

Sep 5, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts to an error during the match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States on day eight of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal is attempting to make another miraculous comeback from injury on the ATP Tour. The Spaniard has impressed pundits, critics and fans alike over the years with his longevity and perseverance to win bigger from setbacks considering that many of his injuries have been career-threatening. Nadal, who is suffering from a hip injury this time, has gradually begun training as he believes that he could return to the Tour at the start of 2024.

Recently, a new video came up on social media in which Rafael Nadal was seen in the gym, which is at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. He was seen running on the treadmill for a few seconds and then walking at a medium pace, with his former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal perhaps being there for moral support and guidance. However, the video has somehow got fans more worried than excited this time.

Is Rafael Nadal looking unhealthy and exhausted?

Rafael Nadal last played at the Australian Open in January 2023, losing in straight sets in the second round to the unseeded American, Mackenzie McDonald. He was visibly in stress for most of the match, which was later revealed as a hip injury. For a majority of 2022, Nadal was fighting rib, foot and abdominal injuries even as he won the first 2 Grand Slams of the year. However, he aims to return in January 2024 after a successful surgery on the hips a few months ago.

Coming back to the video, Nadal was also seen talking animatedly to Uncle Toni, perhaps about his game and improving his fitness, making some left hand movements as well. Possibly, Toni Nadal was seen motivating and guiding his nephew, who feels that he now has 3-4 months only left to fully get match and tournament ready on a professional level.

The passion maybe visible in Rafael Nadal but many tennis lovers are claiming that everyone has seen the last of the Spanish legend earlier this year and should contemplate retirement immediately.

Nevertheless, Rafael Nadal has managed to keep himself occupied while being out of action for several months now. He spends more time with his family and focusing on his other business commitments, which will serve him well after his retirement. Nadal recently signed up endorsement deals to be the global brand ambassador for Subway and Infosys respectively. According to Forbes, despite not playing, Rafael Nadal is the fifth richest tennis player in the world, earning $15.5 million in 2023.

Nadal needs all his determination again for a grand comeback

Rafael Nadal is one player who has achieved feats beyond imagination, considering how many injuries he has suffered in his career. This seems to be another test for the 22-time Grand Slam champion, which he needs to pass. Seeing how gritty and determined Nadal has been always, it is just a matter of time before he believes he is fit for big matches and tournaments.

According to his countryman and colleague Feliciano Lopez, Rafael Nadal has already kept a target for himself to win the French Open 2024 to see whether he still has what it takes to play at the highest level. Lopez believes that Nadal will stick to his plan and will not just come back into the game for the sake of it, but for the love and competitiveness of it.

As a result, one could conclude that Rafael Nadal is set to come back perhaps for one final time and is aiming for Grand Slam glory even after crossing 36, provided another injury doesn’t occur. If that happens, then perhaps Nadal would have to then settle to announce his retirement at a press conference, something which he does not wish for himself neither his supporters do, after such a stellar career.