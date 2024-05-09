“Hold Your Baguettes!”: Sofia Kenin Backed on Social Media After Abusing Chair Umpire at Italian Open 2024

Image Credits: Sep 16, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Sofia Kenin of the United States reacts in her match against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic (not pictured) during the finals of the San Diego Open at Barnes Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

During her match against Lucia Bronzetti at the Italian Open 2024, American player Sofia Kenin lost her cool. In another example of a player hurling abuses at the chair umpire, Kenin became the latest addition. Her concern was the wet, slippery conditions, which she was forced to play on by the match officials.

While she was booed and jeered by the crowd, the larger section of social media backed her call. In the first set, when the score was 3-2 (40-40) with Bronzetti ahead, Sofia Kenin appealed to the chair umpire to stop the match. There was rain during the match, which made the red dirt wet and risky to play on.

Clay is susceptible to rainfall (or water) to turn into a moist, muddy, slippery surface. But the American’s plea was denied and she was ordered to resume play without further ado. Only in this case, Sofia Kenin had a justifiable reason to ask to stop the match.

When denied, she got angry at the umpire and hit back with foul language while walking back to her chair. Kenin could hear the boos and jeers loudly echoing inside the arena.

Sofia Kenin was heard yelling, “Thank God. F*****g du*bas*es people rarely.”

Although the crowd booed her, people on social media supported her. After the Redditor r/tennis shared the clip of that instance, fans showered her with praise in the comments. Here are a few of them:

Many debated on the place that has the most unruly crowds in tennis. So while it is perceived that Monte Carlo or those in France top that list, one fan wrote ‘Hold your baguettes’ in what was a clear insult to fans in Rome or Italy in general.

Thankfully, neither Sofia Kenin nor Lucia Bronzetti got injured during their match. More so, Sofia Kenin won the match pretty comfortably in straight sets, dismantling Bronzetti 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 128.

Interestingly enough, Sofia Kenin isn’t the first person in this clay swing to lose her temper and be the subject of fan debates. Her fellow American colleague Danielle Collins, who is having a terrific 2024 ATP season after winning two titles i.e. the Miami Open and the Charleston Open, also faced something similar in the Madrid Open 2024.

During her match against Jaqueline Cristian, Collins took a small break in between to admonish a fan. Collins had lost the first set 3-6, and just when she was about to serve next, a fan interrupted her. Trying to refocus and get back into the game, Collins lost her cool at the fan and this is what she told him –

“You come out here and play, and you do what I do, OK? Have a little more respect.”

Unlike what happened with Kenin though, Collins was largely applauded by the rest of the crowd and on social media both.

Sofia Kenin Finds Her Mojo When She Is Angry and Emotional

Different players from various sports have different ways to refocus on their game. For Sofia Kenin, she doesn’t mind letting her true emotions out at the time. This was most evident during her match against Garbine Muguruza at the 2020 Australian Open Final. Kenin beat Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 and won the Grand Slam.

During her match, Kenin was seen throwing her arms up whenever she won a point, which seemed to be out of disgust. This baffled legends like Chris Evert and other commentators. It was later clear that it was a way for Kenin to pump herself up and perhaps, play mind games with her opponent.

Whenever Kenin gets furious with herself, her game goes up a notch. It is similar to how Novak Djokovic is on court, unafraid of looking ugly as long as he plays well to win a match.