Americans at French Open 2024: Coco Gauff, Tommy Paul Impress the Most

Historically, Americans have struggled to succeed at the French Open. However, this year, several players on both tours – ATP and WTA – are performing quite well. Among the many remaining in the draw, Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, and Tommy Paul are the most likely players to eventually win the Grand Slam.

In the men’s singles draw, the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Brandon Nakashima, Alex Michelsen, Mackenzie McDonald, Marcos Giron, J.J. Wolf, Nicolas Moreno De Alboran, and Christopher Eubanks failed to make any real impact, being eliminated within the first two rounds itself.

The women aren’t doing any better. So far, Caroline Dolehide, Kayla Day, Sloane Stephens, Emina Bektas, Ashlyn Krueger, Katie Volynets, Amanda Anisimova, Danielle Collins, Bernarda Pera, and Hailey Baptiste have their journey cut short.

As the tournament approaches its more difficult phase, there are numerous contenders still remaining in the draw.

Coco Gauff

Grade: A

Coco Gauff has had an excellent start to the Grand Slam. She’s displayed her dominance, entering the fourth round without having dropped even a single set – 6-1, 6-1 against Julia Avdeeva, 6-3, 6-4 against Tamara Zidanšek and 6-2, 6-4 against Dayana Yastremska,

The only real cause of concern has been that Coco Gauff has committed 14 double faults across her matches so far. But considering that she’s moving well on the court and playing with a lot of confidence, the 20-year-old can realistically defeat either Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina in a potential semi-final clash later next week.

Coco Gauff will have Elisabetta Cocciaretto as her opponent in the 4th round.

Tommy Paul

Grade: A+

No American player is having a better start to Roland Garros than Tommy Paul. In his first two matches, the 27-year-old has defeated Pedro Cachin and Fabio Fognini, dropping merely 9 games in total.

However, a tougher clash against an in-form Francisco Cerundolo in the 3rd round, could test Tommy Paul.

While Tommy Paul won’t be satisfied just yet, the very fact that he has made it for the first time into the Round of 32 in the clay court Grand Slam, would motivate him. This is his best performance in the competition so far in his career.

Taylor Fritz

Grade: B+

Taylor Fritz gave fans a bit of a scare after losing the first set of his opening-round clash against Federico Coria. However, he managed to get his rhythm back and win the remaining three sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-1. Fritz also lost a set to Dusan Lajovic in the second round but managed to get the job done.

So far, the 26-year-old’s powerful serves have been helping him dictate the course of the rally. Going up against Australia’s Thansi Kokkinakis in the third round, the Californian is expected to at least reach further than he did in the last edition, which was the 3rd round in 2023.

Ben Shelton

Grade: B

Ben Shelton is having his best performance on clay this season. He displayed immense character after suffering a first-set loss against hometown hero Hugo Gaston in the opening round.

However, Shelton’s subsequent match was cut short after Kei Nishikori had to retire after the second set. While this is his best performance in the Grand Slam, he needs to start capitalizing on the break points he received (8/20 break points won so far).

Ben Shelton is set to take on the clay specialist from Canada, Felix Augur-Aliassime in the third round on Friday.

Sebastian Korda

Grade: A

Due to a favorable draw in the first two rounds of the tournament, Sebastian Korda has hardly broken a sweat so far. He clinched a straight sets win against Harold Mayot in the first round and a 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 win against Kwon Soon-Woo.

Among the Americans remaining in the competition, Korda has the most difficult third-round contest, which will be against World No.3 Carlos Alcaraz on Friday.

Madison Keys

Grade: A+

Participating in the Internationaux de Strasbourg seemed like a great decision for Madison Keys. The tournament win last week has helped her gain confidence. She has marched her way into the third round of the Grand Slam after defeating Renata Zarazua and Mayar Sherif without dropping a single set.

Interestingly, Madison Keys will take on compatriot Emma Navarro in the Round of 32 on Saturday. This means that sadly, one American would be lesser in the tournament by the end of that match.

Emma Navarro

Grade: A+

And Emma Navarro’s sensational run amidst her breakout season has been extended at the French Open with straight-set wins over Zeynep Sonmez and Sara Errani. The 23-year-old could start as the favorite against Keys.

Peyton Stearns

Grade: A

Peyton Stearns’ performance has been nothing short of spectacular. The youngster survived a three-set thriller that witnessed two tie-breaks in the first round and also dominated her clash against #10 Daria Kasatkina.

Stearns will play Mirra Andreeva next, the Russian teenager in the Round of 32.

Sofia Kenin

Grade: A

Sofia Kenin dropped the first set in the first round against Laura Siegemund. After that though, Kenin has been nearly flawless. The American defeated one of the home hopefuls, Caroline Garcia in straight sets in the second round.

Kenin is playing much better than what many pundits and enthusiasts must’ve projected. As she faced Denmark’s Clara Tauson in her next clash, Kenin will be touted as the favorite to enter the 2nd week of the Grand Slam.