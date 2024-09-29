Who is Turki Alalshikh? Saudi Arabian Businessman Goes Viral After ‘Call of Kings’ Video

The breathtaking promotional video that was posted on Saturday for the upcoming 6 Kings Slam has gained significant popularity within the tennis community. It’s time to know the man behind the shoot and the tournament — Turki Alalshikh.

Alalshikh is a part of the Saudi Arabian government and acts as an advisor to the Royal Court in the capacity of minister. He is also the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation.

He currently owns a Spanish football club, UD Almeria. Before that, he owned an Egyptian football club, Pyramids FC, for one year.

Hence, it isn’t difficult to decipher that Alalshikh is a major sports enthusiast in the region. Organizing this exhibition tournament — 6 Kings Slam — could be extremely beneficial for the country’s sporting future. This exhibition tournament, filled with star-studded players, might help increase the popularity of tennis in the region.

Notably, the GEA chairman rose to popularity after committing to fix the ‘broken’ boxing in an interview with ESPN.

“[Boxing] is broken, but I think we don’t need to get everything back together. We need to improve it with something else, we have a strategic vision where we have identified untapped opportunities and are committed to market improvement,” said the advisor to the Royal Court in the exclusive interview.

Married to the daughter of the Deputy Minister of Interior of Saudi Arabia, Alalshikh has an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion, as per reports. He has his residence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where the couple lives with their three children.

Turki Alalshikh is the one who posted the promotional video of 6 Kings Slam on social media, which became an instant hit among supporters. The stunning video featured all six participants — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, and Holger Rune.

There will also be huge prize money on offer for the players. The 6 Kings Slam will reportedly pay each player a whopping $1.5 million, with the winner taking home up to $6 million.