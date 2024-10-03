mobile app bar

“Hopefully Wada Doesn’t Mess it Up”: Brad Gilbert Slammed For Sinner-Alcaraz Rivalry Comment After Epic China Open Final

Nandini Rikhee
Published

Brad Gilbert slammed by fans for his biased support to Sinner

Image Credit: – Brad Gilbert/Instagram

Brad Gilbert is no stranger to controversy, and he just made another stir on social media. Coco Gauff’s former coach has previously spoken out in support of Jannik Sinner in his ongoing doping battle. He did it again by showing solidarity with the Italian following his China Open final defeat, drawing the wrath of fans on social media.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz resumed their rivalry in the final of the 2024 China Open on Wednesday. The 3-hour and 21-minute long contest saw both players winning a set each. The final set also went to a tiebreak, which the Spaniard eventually won.

This battle thoroughly entertained Brad Gilbert, who shared his thoughts on this blossoming rivalry. The former American tennis player said he did not imagine a rivalry like the ‘Big Three’ resurfacing so quickly. Terming the Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry as the ‘gold standard’ of tennis, he hoped that the fans would get to see more matches between the duo in the next 10 years.

However, what caused him trouble was the last line he wrote when he wished that the World Anti-Doping Agency doesn’t ‘mess it up’, indirectly expressing that Sinner doesn’t get banned for two years, which can impact this rivalry.

“After 20 years of amazing matches from the big 3 didn’t think it was possible this soon to have another amazing rivalry, Escape from Alcaraz vs Sin City is the gold standard in tennis, here’s to the next 10 years of these 2 with tons of great matches, hopefully Wada doesn’t mess it up,” wrote Gilbert in his tweet.

This enraged the fans, as they believed the WADA wasn’t trying to mess things up but rather sorting out the mess Sinner and his team had created. They slammed Gilbert for picking the wrong side due to his friendship with Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill.

Fans will undoubtedly witness Sinner-Alcaraz’s rivalry for a long time. Despite their on-court rivalry, the two maintain a cordial bond off the court, which was seen by the fact that they took the same flight to Shanghai.

The way they maintained their relationship showed signs of similarity to that of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The legendary duo also have a lasting friendship despite being the biggest rivals of their generation. Sinner and Alcaraz are expected to continue the same bond while dominating the tennis courts around the world.

