Jannik Sinner Called ‘Sin City’ by Brad Gilbert, Fans Slam ESPN Veteran Over Bias

Just when it appeared that everyone had turned on Jannik Sinner, the Italian received much-needed support from former American tennis star Brad Gilbert over his doping scandal.

In the wake of WADA’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport seeking a two-year ban, Gilbert wrote that he is totally ‘disheveled’ as the amount of substance found in Sinner’s body was too small to affect his performance.

“I am completely disheveled by this Wada decision, was 8000 times smaller then a gram of salt. This now will unfortunately take months to figure out, where is the players representation on this, other than Sin City (Sinner) paying for his own lawyers,” wrote Gilbert in his tweet.

Gilbert’s backing for Sinner is understandable given that Coco Gauff’s old coach has often praised the current world number one’s tennis skills. Furthermore, Gilbert is a longtime friend of Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill, who has also come under scrutiny in this matter.

However, fans decided to call out Gilbert’s biased opinion as they believe that WADA is trying to set a good example by not letting the amount of substance or the player’s stardom affect the doping regulations.

WADA did well to not create dangerous precedents. A positive test is a positive test. The amount was enough to be positive. While investigated, he needs to be suspended, like everyone else. It’s not that hard. — Dani Bunny (@DaniBunny2012) September 28, 2024

So because he was “just a little positive” we should look the other way? Okay… but then what about ALL the other players who had trace amounts and spent 1-2 years on ban? Or those on ban for missing a test? — V. Delaney (@Delaney4Tennis) September 28, 2024

“Disheveled” is such an odd adjective to use in this instance. WADA is simply seeking to apply rules that ALREADY exist in relation to negligence. Please don’t pretend you really think Sinner was unaware of his team’s actions. We’re all aware you’re close to Cahill too. — marni.x (@marni__4x) September 28, 2024

I didn’t think his story was credible to be honest. The way he claimed he was exposed seemed far fetched. Like he had the story ready in case he got caught. very experienced trainers have banned substance (in a cream) just floating around in their bag? And then just oops? — Dean Martelli (@damartelli) September 28, 2024

Later, Sinner reacted to this development and said that he was ‘surprised’ to find out about the appeal.

“I’m very disappointed and also surprised by this appeal, to be honest, because we had three hearings. All three hearings came out very positively for me…,” said Sinner in a press conference at the China Open.

This is not the first time Gilbert has found himself in the middle of a controversy, with something similar happening earlier this year as well.

Gilbert’s Past Controversies

During the US Open, while working on ESPN, he said it was great to have four English speakers in the quarterfinals. He referred to Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur, and Jack Draper.

This made fans on social media furious, and he was labeled ‘Xenophobic’ for claiming that only those from the West can speak English fluently.

His positive take on the Saudi takeover of tennis was also not received well. Many fans criticized him for only caring about the players making more money and not giving much importance to the future of the sport.