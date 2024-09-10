mobile app bar

How Anna Kalinskaya is Surprisingly Still Connected With Nick Kyrgios Despite Their Breakup

Nandini Rikhee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"We're Not Friends": When Anna Kalinskaya Announced Break Up With Australian Open 2024 Commentator Nick Kyrgios

Image Credits: Anna Kaliskaya – © Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/ Nick Kyrgios – © Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios has once again caught the public eye for engaging in heated arguments with fans on social media. This time, the topic of the argument was Kyrgios’ ex-girlfriend, Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya.

Even after years of their breakup and Kalinskaya having moved on with the present world number 1 tennis player, Jannik Sinner, her name is still somehow connected to Kyrgios.

Most recently, the Australian got involved in a controversy regarding the same thing, as he made what the fans called a ‘disgusting’ comment about his ex.

A fan posted a picture of Kyrgios and Kalinskaya from when they were dating, and the Australian decided to leave a comment on the photo, but it wasn’t a positive one. Replying to the image, Kyrgios wrote, “Second serve,” inviting criticism from fans.

Surprisingly, Kalinskaya is still involved with the management agency Evolve, owned by the Japanese player Naomi Osaka. The same agency also represents Nick, and he and Osaka are close friends.

This makes it even more complex, as despite facing such harsh words from her ex, Anna decided to work with an agency that not just represents Kyrgios but is also owned by his dearest friend.

The fans asked Osaka to reconsider her friendship with Kyrgios because of his ‘disrespectful’ behavior towards women. They asked her to choose a safe ‘working environment’ by letting go of such ‘misogynist’ clients.

But even the fans are aware that this is quite difficult to achieve, as Kyrgios was the first client to ever sign with Evolve, making him even more special for Osaka.

They also questioned why Kalinskaya wanted to continue with Osaka’s agency when she found out about Kyrgios’s association with them.

They recommended that she break ties with the management company for her own self-respect.

It will thus be interesting to see if the Russian decides to part ways with Evolve or remain unbothered by Kyrgios’s statement. She has also not reacted to it yet, so fans will be awaiting her reaction to this case as well.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee is a Tennis writer for The SportsRush. Having done her bachelors in Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College for women, Nandini has been working in the field of sports journalism for around 3 years now. During the course of this time, she got the opportunity to cover some major sports events and tournaments like the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc. She grew up watching Roger Federer hit his iconic backhand and Rafael Nadal his classic forehand. Being a Tennis enthusiast, working for this sport is a matter of delight for her as it helps her enjoy and love the work.

Read more from Nandini Rikhee

Share this article

Don’t miss these