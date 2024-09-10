How Anna Kalinskaya is Surprisingly Still Connected With Nick Kyrgios Despite Their Breakup

Nick Kyrgios has once again caught the public eye for engaging in heated arguments with fans on social media. This time, the topic of the argument was Kyrgios’ ex-girlfriend, Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya.

Even after years of their breakup and Kalinskaya having moved on with the present world number 1 tennis player, Jannik Sinner, her name is still somehow connected to Kyrgios.

Most recently, the Australian got involved in a controversy regarding the same thing, as he made what the fans called a ‘disgusting’ comment about his ex.

A fan posted a picture of Kyrgios and Kalinskaya from when they were dating, and the Australian decided to leave a comment on the photo, but it wasn’t a positive one. Replying to the image, Kyrgios wrote, “Second serve,” inviting criticism from fans.

Kyrgios about Kalinskaya (who is Nick’s ex-girlfriend and Sinner’s current partner) … ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WRKFlwsCtf — Olly (@Olly_Tennis_) September 7, 2024

Surprisingly, Kalinskaya is still involved with the management agency Evolve, owned by the Japanese player Naomi Osaka. The same agency also represents Nick, and he and Osaka are close friends.

This makes it even more complex, as despite facing such harsh words from her ex, Anna decided to work with an agency that not just represents Kyrgios but is also owned by his dearest friend.

The fans asked Osaka to reconsider her friendship with Kyrgios because of his ‘disrespectful’ behavior towards women. They asked her to choose a safe ‘working environment’ by letting go of such ‘misogynist’ clients.

But even the fans are aware that this is quite difficult to achieve, as Kyrgios was the first client to ever sign with Evolve, making him even more special for Osaka.

I don’t think so, Naomi Osaka is a huge Kyrgios fan, sadly — Ro (@RomaCoeto) September 7, 2024

They also questioned why Kalinskaya wanted to continue with Osaka’s agency when she found out about Kyrgios’s association with them.

If I was Anna, I’d be moving management company. Would be involved in anything he touches. — Moira (@Moira14898821) September 7, 2024

They recommended that she break ties with the management company for her own self-respect.

For Naomi as a woman, such an attitude from a man is normal? Would she like it? How can she work with this abuser who beats women, I don’t understand why Anna signed a contract with her after her work with a misogynist — Katerina12345 (@Katerina123457) September 7, 2024

It will thus be interesting to see if the Russian decides to part ways with Evolve or remain unbothered by Kyrgios’s statement. She has also not reacted to it yet, so fans will be awaiting her reaction to this case as well.