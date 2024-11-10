Has Anna Kalinskaya Broken Up With Jannik Sinner? Russian’s Two Social Media Acts Spark Rumors

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya have arguably been the power couple of tennis in the 2024 season. Sinner confirmed his relationship with the Russian star in the first half of the year, after breaking up with his previous girlfriend, Maria Braccini. But it seems that all isn’t well in the love paradise for Sinner, who has had quite an eventful year.

In a recent interview with CCTV5, Sinner was asked to talk about what Kalinskaya has added to his life. The World No.1 had a surprise response, which meant that her impact on his life was not that big enough that he would change as a person or a player. When he used the words ‘I cannot afford to change’, it shows his belief that his relationship should not make him lose his balanced mindset, as having a girlfriend is something that can make him feel either too good or too bad.

Whatever the intent of that statement was, it hasn’t gone down too well with many. Co-incidentally, his first opponent at the ATP Finals 2024, Alex de Minaur, in an interview with Vogue, credited his partner Katie Boulter for inspiring him to become a better person every day and realize that his self-worth and life are beyond the results on the tennis court.

Jannik Sinner talking about girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya if I were Anna I would dumb his ginger arse. I’m stunned pic.twitter.com/MiovEOqFM2 — Emma ‘Dacia’ Raducant ✂️ (@EmmaRaducant) November 9, 2024

So it has made Sinner look worse. Interestingly, around this time, it seems as if Kalinskaya is more emotional about the Italian superstar. Fans have observed that the World No.12 has unfollowed Sinner on Instagram more than once. This is even after she was present to support him and watch him play from his box at the US Open and China Open finals, with her lovable gestures breaking the internet.

But this was not the only social media act seen from Kalinskaya. In a recent Vlog from fellow Russian player and friend, Daria Kasatkina, she asked her about taking a vacation in the Maldives, presumably with Sinner. Kalinskaya apparently responded that she didn’t have time for romance as ‘the mood isn’t romantic’ and she has got ‘Autumn blues’.

It is also worth noting that, seeing Kalinskaya’s social media activity, she has spent most of her time after the China Open in her hometown in Moscow. She hasn’t been seen around Sinner for almost two months now. There have been no updates from either of them together.

Jannik Sinner is clearly not the most romantic guy! lol what an awkward way to answer a question about your gf Idk what Anna Kalinskaya thinks of this? But I guess their relationship works so that’s a positive…

But also why does Anna keep unfollowing Jannik on instagram? pic.twitter.com/kQhAbybkt7 — gamesetmatchup (@gamesetmatchup) November 8, 2024

So a breakup is a huge possibility, even as neither of the two have put out an official word on this. The question is, though – is Sinner actually wrong about all of this?

Sinner and Kalinskaya have had difficulties remaining in love

Seeing the tweets above, Sinner has also found some support. He is still 23 and has a long way to go as a professional tennis player, who is trying to make it big. Additionally, he is very attached to his family as he has extensively spoken about the contributions of his parents and his aunt, who passed away recently.

So his priorities could be different than Kalinskaya’s. And alongside so much success, a lot of trauma might not make Sinner the easiest person to be with. Braccini, his previous girlfriend, had come up with a cryptic post on their breakup earlier this year, in which she used the following phrases – “I was rejected” and “For every door that closes, another one opens.”

On the other hand, Kalinskaya was with Australian star Nick Kyrgios before Sinner. Even as that relationship went public too and both seemed happy with each other for a while, the breakup was an ugly one. Kyrgios did not seem to treat her well and he was slammed by her subsequently.

It isn’t easy for professional sportspersons to be successful in their fields and yet manage to have a great love life. Kalinskaya has tried to find her feet over the years and has gotten better in the 2024 season, coming up to the World No.12 ranking.

One can only hope that there hasn’t been a breakup. Sinner has faced criticism about showing his affection to Kalinskaya before and is also battling a potential ban from the sport due to doping allegations. So he might want to try and keep a lot to himself. Only time will tell what the truth really is.