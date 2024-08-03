How Denis Shapovalov Brought Back John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors Memories in Washington Open Fiasco

Jul 6, 2024; London,United Kingdom; Ben Shelton of the United States changes his shirt at a change of ends during his match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada (not shown) on day six of The Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Denis Shapovalov had a great run at the Washington Open 2024, dropping merely one set through the first three matches. Apart from playing great tennis, the Canadian also displayed impressive temperament to make it through the quarterfinals. However, Shapovalov seemed to been rattled against Ben Shelton, having lost his cool.

Denis Shapovalov was down a set and 3-6 in the second set tiebreak when he had a meltdown on the court. Immediately after throwing and kicking his racquet, Shapovalov had expletives directed at a spectator in the stand. The chair umpire instantly issued a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The supervisor was harsh in his decision as he defaulted the former World No.10.

Not the ending we expected With Ben Shelton leading triple match point Denis Shapovalov is defaulted @mubadalacitidc pic.twitter.com/F8FetSk3nk — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 3, 2024

Shapovalov has previously been defaulted as well, during a Davis Cup 2017 battle. Hence, comparisons to John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors in terms of character are justified.

Shapovalov joins McEnroe and Connors to achieve a forgettable record

Shapovalov became only the third North American left-handed player in ATP history to get defaulted in two separate matches, joining the likes of McEnroe and Connors.

Connors defaulted in the 1977 US Open and the 1986 Lipton International Players Championships. Whereas, McEnroe was penalized in the 1990 Australian Open and the 1986 US Open. However, the ‘Brash Basher of Belleville’ would often defend his behavior by pinning the blame on the umpire for not doing his job.

“You can only take so much. I’m out there giving my blood. I felt I was sticking up for my rights. All I want [Shales] to do is pay attention. If he’s paying attention on only one side of the court, that’s not good enough. If there’s incompetence out there, you get somebody competent to do the job,” Connors said.

Back in the 1980s, the umpires were much more lenient than they are today. Players were allowed to show their anger, unlike today’s era. Hence, being defaulted twice at a time when the rules were much more relaxed says a lot about McEnroe and Connors’ volatile mentality.