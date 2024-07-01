Jimmy Connors Snubs Coco Gauff for 4-Time Grand Slam Champion in Interesting Wimbledon 2024 Prediction

Image Credits: Jul 2, 2977; London, ENGLAND; FILE PHOTO; Jimmy Connors (USA) returns a shot during the 1977 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Cranham/Offside Sports via USA TODAY Sports

In a recent podcast, tennis legend Jimmy Connors unveiled his women’s singles picks for Wimbledon, highlighting how big hitters tend to win more on grass. Connors selected 2022 champion Elena Rybakina, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (at the time, her injury did not rule her out of the tournament*), and the resurgent Naomi Osaka as his top contenders. Connors’ choice of Osaka over rising stars like Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek sparked curiosity.

The 2-time Wimbledon champion defended his selection by emphasising Naomi Osaka’s near-upset of Swiatek at the French Open recently, noting her ability to transition seamlessly from clay to grass because of the unique game she possesses.

“Naomi Osaka’s game translates well from clay to grass. Her near-win against Swiatek at the French Open shows she’s got the fight and the skill. On her comeback, she’s a tough nut to crack,” Jimmy Connors was quoted as saying in the latest episode of his podcast, Advantage Connors.

Jimmy Connors lauded the 4-time Grand Slam champion’s experience and mental resilience, believing that these two things will benefit her in Wimbledon’s high-stakes environment.

“Osaka’s been to the top and knows what it takes to win. Her game is aggressive, and she’s got the mental toughness. I see her making a significant impact at Wimbledon this year,” Connors added.

Connors has placed faith in Osaka’s comeback and her adaptability on grass. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff, despite her promise, still has strides to make before she can be considered a serious threat at the All England Club.

The American legend also critiqued Coco Gauff’s inconsistency and lack of accuracy on grass, though he acknowledged her potential. Gauff’s notable grass-court achievement came in 2019 when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, famously defeating Venus Williams. However, Connors believes Gauff needs to develop greater precision and stability to contend for the title.

“Gauff’s best performance on grass has been impressive but not yet at the level required to win Wimbledon. “She’s got the potential, no doubt, but she needs to refine her game to handle the unique demands of grass-court play,” Jimmy Connors said about the US Open 2023 champion.

Interestingly, Connors did not consider any American players apart from Osaka as serious contenders for Wimbledon. This omission perhaps reflects his critical view of the current American roster’s readiness for grass-court challenges.

Looking ahead though, a potential matchup between Gauff and Osaka at Wimbledon would be a fascinating clash of styles and generations. Gauff’s speed and athleticism against Osaka’s power and experience would undoubtedly provide a thrilling spectacle for tennis fans worldwide.