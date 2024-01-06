How Many Times Has Rafael Nadal Lost Despite Having Match Points? The Answer is Remarkable

Jan 13, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Rafael Nadal of Spain talks with his coach, Carlos Moya, during a practice session on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal had his comeback cut short after falling to Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Brisbane International. He was one point away from making it to the semi-finals, squandering three match points.

Nadal had three match points in the tiebreak of the second set after winning the first. However, he failed to convert any, allowing Thompson to level the tie. The Australian took advantage of his Spanish opponent’s fitness struggles to win the decider and wrap up the match 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.

This was the ninth match of his career that Rafael Nadal lost despite having match points. On that note, here is a list of the other eight:

1. Before Thompson, Rafael Nadal wasted match points against another Australian

Nadal, seeded first, faced Nick Kyrgios at the 2019 Mexico Open in Acapulco in the second round. He won the opening set but the maverick levelled the fixture to force a decider.

After going neck-and-neck in the third set, Nadal had a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker. However, he failed to bag that one match-winning point, instead squandering the advantage as Kyrgios won 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-7 (6-8). The Aussie went on to win the ATP 500 title.

2. When Nadal fumbled on one match point on his favourite surface

At the 2016 Argentina Open, Dominic Thiem, then a 22-year-old rising star, saved a match point to knock out Nadal on clay. The duo squared off in the semifinals in Buenos Aires as the Spaniard looked to defend his title.

Nadal lost the first set but won the second by a similar margin. He had a match point at 5-4 in the decider but could not convert. Ultimately, Thiem pushed the clash into the tiebreak and won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4).

3. Nadal succumbed to Raonic in 2015 Indian Wells Masters

Like his match against Thompson, Nadal failed to wrap up a straight sets wins despite having multiple match points in the quarterfinals of the 2015 Indian Wells Masters against Milos Raonic.

Nadal won the first set comprehensively but Raonic’s powerful forehands forced a tiebreak in the second. The Spaniard had three match points in the tiebreak but failed to convert any. The big-serving Canadian plundered 18 aces to secure his first win over Nadal with a score of 4-6, 7-6 (12-10), 7-5.

4. Rafael Nadal lost despite bageling and holding match points against Davydenko

In one of the most remarkable recoveries in tennis, Nikolay Davydenko bested Rafael Nadal despite suffering a bagel in the first set and being two match points down in the second. The duo crossed paths in the final of the 2010 Qatar Open.

Nadal played like a man on a mission, not letting Davydenko win a single game in the first set. The Russian also fell behind in the second but came back to push it into the tiebreaker. He led 4-1 but Nadal raced back to hold two match points. Unfortunately, he could not secure either, allowing Davydenko to level affairs. Riding on that momentum, he won the third set 0-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4 to lift the title.

5. How Berdych stunned Nadal at the 2005 Cincinnati Masters

Rafael Nadal squandered t3 match points against Tomas Berdych in the 2005 Cincinnati Masters, which ended a 16-match winning run. The Spaniard suffered a first-round exit after having won the Canadian Open just days prior to that.

The duo, both 19, struck to their strengths as Nadal won the first set. Berdych, though, dominated the second as their titanic clash entered the third set. Nadal did not give up and found himself with three match points in the 12th game of the decider. He floundered and could not convert, resulting in a tiebreaker that Davydenko won convincingly to conclude the tie 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (3) in about 3 hours.

6. Nadal lost to Ferrer in Stuttgart in 2004

Nadal faced compatriot David Ferrer in the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. Ferrer, the senior Spaniard, won the first set before the teenager Nadal clawed his back to win the second.

Nadal managed to hold three match points in the decider but let it slip. Ferrer took advantage of him failing to close out the game earlier and won 6-3, 6-7(3-7), 7-5.

7. Rafael Nadal Indian Wells debut cut short by failure to convert MPs

Rafael Nadal marked his debut at the Indian Wells Masters in 2004. He faced #22 seed Agustin Calleri in the third round and crashed out after a thrilling encounter.

After each won a set, both players refused to let the other gain an edge. The decider went into the tiebreak, where the pair again refused to yield. Nadal had two match points. However, Calleri saved them and ultimately won the match 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (12-10).

8. When Nadal threw away 5 match points

A 17-year-old Nadal faced sixth seed Nicolas Lapentti in the quarterfinals of the Swedish Open 200. The players traded the first two sets before battling it out in the tiebreak of the decider. Ecuador’s Lapentti exhibited some wonderful serve-and-volley tactics to oust Nadal despite the latter having 5 match points. He won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(8).