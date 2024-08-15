How Much Are Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Paid For Each Instagram Post? Details Revealed

Sep 9, 2013; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal (ESP), left, poses for a photo with Novak Djokovic (SRB) before the men’s singles final on day fifteen of the 2013 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal is one of the most renowned names in the sporting world. With the virtue of his captivating playing style, coupled with a stacked trophy cabinet – 22 Grand Slams, 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles, and 23 ATP 500 titles – Nadal is the most followed ATP star on social media. Hence, it isn’t surprising that the Spaniard receives more money than any other play per post on Instagram.

The King of Clay has 21.5 million followers on Instagram. Due to his massive fan following on the social media app, Nadal is supposedly rewarded with a quarter of a million dollars for each Instagram post, per Tennis Connected.

Novak Djokovic might have more accolades – 2 more Grand Slams, 4 more ATP Masters 1000 titles, and 9 more ATP Finals titles – than Nadal. But he has failed to gather as many followers on Instagram as his long-time rival. Having almost 6 million fewer followers results in Djoko receiving approximately $70,000 less money per Instagram post. Nevertheless, the $181,000 that he earns is still the 2nd most among all players on tour.

Roger Federer remains one of the most influential personalities in the tennis world despite being retired for almost two years—the 12.7 million following that he boasts on Instagram results in $151,000 per post.

It is understandable why the “Big Three” are paid more than any other player. However, top youngsters like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are slowly building their presence on social media, closing the bridge with the legends before them.

With 6.2 million followers and 2.7 million followers, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner earned $78,700 and $34,000, respectively.

•Nadal leads ATP Instagram earnings with $254,000 per post.

•Djokovic follows with $181,000 per post.

•Rising stars Alcaraz and Sinner earn $78,700 and $34,000 per post, respectively. — Tennis Connected (@TennisConnected) August 14, 2024

While these figures are not as significant, they do ultimately add up and make a huge difference in their total net worth.