Rafael Nadal Fan and NFL Star Matthew Stafford Reveals Adorable Reason Behind Supporting Spaniard and Loving Tennis

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was among the many celebrities who attended the Netflix Slam 2024. In an interview on the sidelines of the exhibition event, he revealed he supports Rafael Nadal after his wife introduced him to tennis.

Stafford met his wife Kelly Hall when the duo were at the University of Georgia. She was a cheerleader while he was on the football team. After a few initial hiccups, their relationship blossomed, and they tied the knot in 2015.

Hall continued to play tennis after university, taking to the court during her free time. Stafford said this saw him develop an interest in the sport as well. He revealed he has since become a Nadal fan because he relates with the Spaniard. The 36-year-old NFL athlete claimed he felt a connection with Nadal, soon to be 38, as they both represent the old guard in their respective sports.

Matthew Stafford also had kind words for Carlos Alcaraz but maintained his support for Rafael Nadal. Like the 22-time Grand Slam champion, the quarterback also has a storied legacy behind him. He is a Super Bowl winner and has featured twice in the NFL Pro Bowl. Stafford is a Detroit Lions legend, breaking a host of records while on their roster and being named on their all-time team. He played for the franchise from his draft in 2009 until the 2020 season.

Like Nadal, the Los Angeles Ram star has maintained a high level throughout a long career. This has enabled him to develop a reported net worth of $150 million USD (Celebrity Net Worth). He lives with his wife and four daughters in a $28 million USD mansion in an exclusive gated community in Los Angeles (Robb Report).

Rafael Nadal drew large crowds at Netflix Slam 2024 including celebrities

Matthew Stafford was only one name in a long list of celebrities who attended the Netflix Slam 2024. Other NFL icons like Colin Kaepernick and Jordan Love were in attendance, along with Stafford LA Rams’ teammates Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Other athletes like Lindsey Vonn, Mike Tyson, and Pau Gasol also showed up. Hollywood stars like Michael Douglas, Charlize Theron, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Danai Gurira, and Paula Patton were also in the stands.

Rafael Nadal is no stranger to receiving support from other celebrities and high-profile athletes. Many NBA stars, for instance, are ardent fans of the Spaniard. His star power makes him a leading choice for exhibition events across the world. He will be one of the six ATP stars playing in the 6 Kings Slam exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia later this year. Despite his injury absences, he remains one of the biggest legends in tennis, attracting large crowds everywhere. The fact that he is the most-followed tennis player on Instagram, with 21 million followers, is proof of his popularity.