Juan Carlos Ferrero’s Emotional Reaction After Carlos Alcaraz’s China Open Win Goes Viral

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner entertained tennis enthusiasts with their action-packed thriller in the finals of the China Open 2024. Alcaraz eventually won the contest, which saw three sets and two tiebreaks, leaving fans in awe and his coach in tears. Juan Carlos Ferrero’s emotional outburst after his pupil’s 16th career title became the point of discussion on social media.

The Spaniard did appear to be in control of the match when he broke early in the opening set. However, Sinner made a stunning comeback, leveling things up by winning three games on the trot. After clinching the first set 7-6, the odds tilted in the World No.1’s favor. This time, it was Alcaraz’s turn to mount a comeback, and he performed brilliantly to win the last two sets 6-4, 7-6.

While there were numerous highlight rallies from the 3-hour and 21-minute battle, Ferrero’s reaction to Alcaraz’s win was the most viral clip on social media. As soon as Alcaraz won the deciding set tiebreak 7-3, after trailing 0-3 to begin with, Ferrero broke down into tears.

While a few fans were lauding the former World No.1 for being the “coach of the year,” other users pointed out the pressure that must’ve been lifted off Ferrero’s shoulder after a disappointing North American swing. Enthusiasts also praised him for being “passionate” and “invested.”

During the post-match press conference, the 21-year-old was asked to speak about the emotions that he witnessed in his team box. The El Palmar native didn’t notice Ferrero cry, but claimed that crying was his coach’s way of dealing with stress after an unsuccessful period following the 2024 Olympics.

“It was a really special win for me, lifting this trophy in front of my team, part of my family. It was a great moment for me. I guess he got emotional at the end because we all know what we went through the last month or the last two months. It was a really difficult moment on the court, off the court,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz began training at Ferrero’s academy when he was three years old. Additionally, Ferrero has been Alcaraz’s coach since the beginning of the latter’s career. Over the years, the two have grown extremely close, and the bond that they share is heartwarming to see. One can expect this partnership to only grow stronger and win more titles in the future.