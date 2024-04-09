How Roger Federer Is Keeping the American Tennis Scene Alive Without Having to Hold a Racquet

It has been more than 2 years since Roger Federer retired from tennis. But he remains an astute follower of the sport as well as a businessman who could through his commercial acumen, save one of the largest markets in the world of tennis, the United States of America. Roger Federer co-founded Team8 with his long-time agent and business partner Tony Godsick in 2013 and currently, they have got two of the country’s rising stars in the sport, Ben Shelton and Coco Gauff on their roster.

Federer plays a direct role at Team8 in influencing the lives of the rising stars in the US. He is a shareholder in the Switzerland-based sneaker company On. Over the years, On has signed up Shelton to collaborate with them in designing shoes, which have become a hit in the American market.

Federer and Godsick have been present during crucial times for their players. The former world No.1 penned a heartfelt note to Gauff after her US Open win last season. During the 2023 Australian Open, Team8 agency members were present in the player’s box when Shelton was on the court. The rising American stars have Federer on their side to support them and keep the sport alive in the US.

Even through Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo, Roger Federer has been able to provide his fans as well as loyal customers of the brand in the United States, newer options for clothing just like he has done with On. The Swiss maestro has been endorsing Uniqlo since 2018 and has been contributing to its growth ever since.

Additionally, Roger Federer was recently seen with the biggest stars of NBA. He was at the Chase Center in San Francisco to meet the players from the Golden State Warriors. Federer practised on the court for a while and after that, he was seen interacting with Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was in the city to confirm it as the venue of the Laver Cup 2025, another brainchild of his.

Once Roger Federer was done shooting hoops from the free-throw line, he turned into a fashion icon at the Oscars. The 42-year-old impressed his fans in the US with his interactions with the stars of the night such as Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

Roger Federer hoping to spread legacy in the US through pickleball

The growth of pickleball in the US has seen a massive rise since 2021. The game had invited legends like Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, John McEnroe, and Maria Sharapova to be part of the Pickle Slam this edition. Agassi and McEnroe were part of the inaugural edition of the Pickle Slam last year and were joined by Andy Roddick. Fans in the US are eagerly awaiting Federer’s debut in the game.

Federer stated on Instagram recently that he would like to try the game and has already tried playing padel. Professional players like Jack Sock and Eugenie Bouchard have already tried their hand in the sport s well. A player with Federer’s image could boost the game and further increase his fanbase in the US.

Federer has already been associated with tennis events in the US, with the Laver Cup being held twice in the country. He could get more involved in events across the US. Tennis needs Federer to evolve in the US, and he has the ability to change the landscape just like he did two decades ago.