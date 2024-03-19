Novak Djokovic And Roger Federer Reignite Tennis Popularity in the United States, But Do Not Meet Up in Person and Here’s Why

Due to the Sunshine Double, the focus of the entire tennis world is on the United States of America. The players usually make the most of their time, doing touristy things in between the Indian Wells and the Miami Open. Novak Djokovic, who suffered a shocking third-round loss against Luca Nardi at the BNP Paribas Open 2024, spent his free time by meeting NBA players like Stephen Curry and LeBron James, during the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers battle.

Djokovic’s meet-up with Curry comes in exactly a week after Roger Federer witnessed an NBA bout at the Chase Center, in San Francisco. Novak Djokovic was one of the 18,997 supporters, as per NBA.com, present at the Crypto.com Arena to witness the tie between two of the biggest franchises in the NBA. With the virtue of being one of the greatest athletes ever, the 24-time Grand Slam winner also had the privilege of greeting Stephen Curry after the game concluded.

As seen in the video posted on social media by the Golden State Warriors, Djoko and Curry had an iconic exchange. The Serbian superstar presented the two-time NBA MVP with a signed tennis racket. Whereas, the Warriors leader presented Nole with an autographed game-worn jersey.

The exchange between Steph and Djokovic comes exactly a week after Roger Federer graced the Chase Center with his presence on 16th March. For the promotion of the Laver Cup 2025, the Swiss legend made an appearance the Warriors’ practice facility and was also present at the Bay Area side’s tie against the San Antonio Spurs.

Apart from shooting hoops, the 20-time Grand Slam winner also shared some words of wisdom with the Warriors and was also a part of the team’s post-practice huddle.

Interestingly, despite being in the United States at the same time, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have surprisingly not met each other in person. Federer made it public that he went to San Francisco and Los Angeles in the week that went by, although it was with his family and had a lot to do with business as well. But Djokovic too has apparently shuttled between Los Angeles and Miami after his Indian Wells disappointment, taking a break from the game apart from some media commitments.

As a result, perhaps with both the legends having their own schedules and places to go to, might not have actually crossed paths. This could also reflect on the bond they share, which is not of being great friends, as Djokovic claimed at the Australian Open 2024 in a press conference. However, the respect they share for each other, is now terrific as Federer said in his GQ interview about always wishing that Djokovic goes from strength to strength at this stage of his career.

Yet, both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have done their two bits to popularize tennis further in the United States through their own trips to Golden State Warriors as well as in the NBA games they witnessed live as spectators. These two tennis-basketball collaborations have certainly paved the way for future ones with both the legends as well as other players who can take the time out and are interested in the NBA.